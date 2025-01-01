Summarize Simplifying... In short 2024 was a thrilling year for Test cricket, marked by record-breaking results and intense competition among all nations.

England topped the charts with the most Test runs, despite missing the World Test Championship final, while India followed closely with eight wins.

Other nations, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, also showcased strong performances, highlighting the heightened competitiveness in the sport.

The year 2024 was defined by some of the best performances (Image source: X/@ICC)

2024: A historic year for Test cricket with record-breaking results

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:17 am Jan 01, 202508:17 am

What's the story The year 2024 has carved its name in the history of Test cricket, by providing an unbelievable 50 outright results in just 53 matches. For the first time in the sport's 148-year history, a feat like this has been achieved in a calendar year. The milestone emphasizes the changing face of Test cricket, with more competitiveness and better preparation strategies.

Exciting encounters

Thrilling performances and match-ups defined 2024

The year 2024 was defined by some of the best performances and exciting contests, leading to a record number of results. From nail-biting run-chases to massive turnarounds and dominating innings wins, the matches kept fans on tenterhooks. The competitive spirit was evident among all Test-playing nations, including traditional powerhouses like Australia, India, England, South Africa as well as teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Team performances

England leads with most Test runs in 2024

Despite not qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship, England finished 2024 as the team with most Test runs. They won nine out of their 17 Tests this year. Team India was a close second with eight wins from 15 Tests, but they lost five of their last seven matches; three against New Zealand and two against Australia.

Global competition

Other nations' performances in Test cricket

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka each clinched six Test victories in 2024. Bangladesh emerged victorious in two Tests, against Pakistan and one against West Indies. Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies secured two Test wins each while Afghanistan and Zimbabwe did not register any victories. These results further underscore the heightened competitiveness witnessed in Test cricket this year.