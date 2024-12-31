Summarize Simplifying... In short Odell Beckham Jr. tops the list of rookie Giants WRs with the most receiving yards, recording 1,305 yards in 2014.

Malik Nabers follows with 1,140 yards in 2024, while Bobby Johnson, Hakeem Nicks, and Darius Slayton round out the top five with 795, 790, and 740 yards respectively.

These players made their mark in their rookie seasons, setting impressive records in the process.

NFL: Ranking rookie Giants WR with most receiving yards

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:03 pm Dec 31, 202407:03 pm

What's the story The New York Giants have a history of standout wide receivers, and this year, all eyes are on their newest rookie sensation. With record-breaking receiving yards and a flair for electrifying plays, this young star is making waves in the NFL. Meanwhile, he also crossed the 100 receiving yards mark (first since 2014). Let's dive into the top five rookie WRs for the Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. 1,305 yards (2014)

Odell Beckham Jr (OBJ) holds the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie Giants WR. He managed this during the 2014 rookie season and also became the first rookie WR to cross the 1,000 receiving yards mark recording 1,305 yards. Overall, during the 2014 season, OBJ averaged 14.3 yards with 108.8 receiving yards per game including 12 scores.

Malik Nabers - 1,140 yards (2024)

The current Giants rookie WR stands second on this list. Nabers became just the second and only Giants rookie WR to cross the 1,000-yard mark and the first since OBJ in 2014. Meanwhile, Nabers has managed 1,140 yards so far this season across just 14 games. Additionally, he also owns an average of 11.0 with 81.1 yards per game including six rushing TDs.

Bobby Johnson - 795 yards (1984)

Bobby Johnson stands third on this list thanks to his stellar 1984 season. Meanwhile, Johnson managed 795 yards and is one of the five Giants rookie WRs to cross the 700 receiving yards mark. Overall, during his rookie year, Johnson managed seven receiving TDs while averaging 16.6 (second highest on this list). Additionally, he also boasts 49.7 yards per game across 16 games.

Hakeem Nicks - 790 yards (2009)

The fourth place on this list is taken by Hakeem Knicks who is also one of the five Giants rookie WRs to cross the 700-yard mark. Nicks managed this feat during the 2009 season when he finished with 790 yards, short of just five yards in order to tie him for the third place. Notably, Nicks also had an average of 16.8.

Darius Slayton - 740 yards (2019)

Slayton rounds out the top five of this list, on the back of his impressive 2019 rookie season. He managed a total of 740 yards becoming one of the five players to cross the 700 receiving yards mark in their rookie year with the Giants. Overall, he had an average of 15.4 including eight TDs with 52.9 receiving yards per game.