Rohit Sharma lost five Tests as captain in the 2024/25 season

Presenting Indian captains with most Test defeats in a season

What's the story Despite winning the ICC T20 World Cup, India endured a rough patch in Test cricket in 2024 (latter half). They faced a humiliating 3-0 series defeat by New Zealand at home before losing two Tests Down Under. Rohit Sharma, whose leadership skills have been under the scanner, lost five Tests as captain in 2024/25, the joint-most by an Indian captain in a season.

Rohit Sharma: 5 matches

As mentioned, India lost five Test matches under the leadership of Rohit in the 2024/25 season. He led India to just two Test wins in this period, with a solitary game ending in draw. India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 at home before losing the New Zealand series. Moreover, Rohit was also under the cosh due to dip in his batting form.

A forgettable feat for Rohit

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now has the lowest average for a top-seven batter with a minimum of 15 innings in a Test season. He scored just 164 runs from eight Tests at an average of 10.93 in the 2024/25 season.

Sachin Tendulkar: 5 matches

Rohit now has the joint-most Test defeats by an Indian captain in a season along with Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster also lost five Tests while leading the side in the 1999/00 season. Notably, India won just one of their eight Tests in that season, drawing two. This includes three defeats to Australia Down Under. India's only Test from the season came at home.

Seven other Indian captains tied for this spot

A total of seven other Indian captains have lost more than three Test matches in a season. The likes of Lala Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Datta Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, MAK Pataudi, and Dilip Vengsarkar have lost four Tests each in this regard.