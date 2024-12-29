Summarize Simplifying... In short Nitish Reddy, the young Indian cricketer, celebrated his maiden Test century in a unique way, paying tribute to the Indian flag and his supportive father.

Despite losing two key wickets, Reddy persevered to become the 10th Indian to score a century in the Boxing Day Test and the third-youngest to do so in Australia.

His achievement was not just personal glory, but also a testament to his family's support and his dedication to representing India globally. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nitish Reddy scored his maiden Test century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Nitish Reddy's century celebration was a salute to Indian flag

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:25 am Dec 29, 202408:25 am

What's the story Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, scored his maiden Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 28. Not only was it a special moment for Reddy during the fourth Test between Australia and India, but the cricketer also got to showcase his love for the country. Reddy's unique celebration of saluting the Indian flag touched the hearts of everyone watching.

Patriotic tribute

Reddy's unique celebration and its significance

Upon reaching his century, Reddy knelt down and kept his bat on the ground with his helmet on it. He then pointed toward the sky with closed eyes, soaking in the applause from spectators. When asked about the unique celebration, he explained it was a salute to the Indian flag. "After my hundred, I planted my bat - keeping the helmet - so there is an Indian flag and saluting the flag," he said.

Emotional moment

A tribute to his father and country

Reddy's celebration was also a heartfelt tribute to his father, who had been a constant support throughout his cricketing journey. The sight of his father wiping away tears from the stands added an emotional layer to this significant moment. "I saw my father crying, I dreamt about making him proud," Reddy shared, highlighting the personal significance behind his achievement and celebration.

Challenging path

Reddy's journey to his maiden Test century

Reddy's journey to his maiden Test century was not easy. He had been marooned in the 90s for a long time, and India lost two important wickets—Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah—within a span of a few overs. The pressure was on Reddy as he stood on the verge of achieving the milestone. However, he overcame the obstacles and hit a boundary off Scott Boland, completing his century on the 171st ball he faced.

Record-breaking feat

Reddy's century: A historic moment in Indian cricket

Reddy's century was historic as he became the 10th Indian batter to score a century in the Boxing Day Test, and the third-youngest Indian to do so in Australia. His father, Mutalya Reddy, couldn't hold back his tears of joy at this achievement. For Reddy, this wasn't just about personal glory but also a tribute to his family's support and his commitment toward representing India on the global stage.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Reddy celebrates after reaching his ton