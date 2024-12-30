Summarize Simplifying... In short India's chances to qualify for the WTC final at Lord's are hanging by a thread after their recent defeat to Australia.

Their fate now hinges on their last match in Sydney and Australia's remaining matches against Sri Lanka.

Despite a strong performance by Nitish Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah in the MCG Test, India's lowered PCT of 52.77 puts them in third place behind South Africa and Australia.

India are third in the WTC table now (Image source: X/@ICC)

Can India still qualify for WTC final after MCG defeat?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:48 pm Dec 30, 202412:48 pm

What's the story India's chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a major hit after losing to Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. Australia defeated India by 184 runs in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. The defeat has seen India's WTC points percentage (PCT) plummet from 57.29 to 52.77, leaving them third in the WTC table behind Australia and South Africa.

Final berth

South Africa secure spot in WTC final

South Africa have already booked their spot in the upcoming WTC final at Lord's, having beaten Pakistan on Sunday at Centurion. They lead the WTC standings with a PCT of 66.67. Australia are placed second with a PCT of 61.45, while India are at third with a lowered PCT of 52.77 after their recent loss to Australia.

Future scenarios

India's remaining matches and potential outcomes

Team India has one match left in this WTC edition, while Australia has three more (two against Sri Lanka). 228 points are up for grabs in these matches. If India win their last match in Sydney and draw the series 2-2, they will finish their cycle with 126 points and a PCT of 55.26. But even then, Australia could surpass India with two draws or at least one win in their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka.

Draw implications

Alternative scenario for India in WTC

In another case, if India draw their last match in Sydney and the series ends 1-2, they will end up with 118 points. This could be bettered by Australia by the end of their series. These cases emphasize the importance of India's last match in Sydney and Australia's remaining matches against Sri Lanka, in deciding which team gets the second spot for the WTC final at Lord's.

Summary

Summary of the MCG Test

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) in the third innings as they finished at 234/10. Bumrah took a fifer. Chasing 340, India were folded for just 155.

Information

NZ remain 4th as other teams follow suit

New Zealand, whose WTC campaign ended with a home series defeat to England, are currently 4th with 48.21 PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed 5th (45.45%). They are followed by England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies.