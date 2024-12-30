Rohit Sharma urges Rishabh Pant to re-assess his batting strategy
India's Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has stressed on the need for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to re-evaluate his game. After India's loss to Australia in the 4th Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sharma said Pant has to understand what is expected of him. The Indian skipper was disappointed with the team's performance and spoke about Pant's role in this regard. Notably, Pant's rash strokes in both the innings drew criticism from experts.
Pant's dismissal triggers India's collapse in 4th Test
Australia pulled off a thrilling win on the final day of the MCG Test, bowling out the visitors for 155 runs. The win has given Australia a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series, with the final Test set to start on January 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite a promising partnership between Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pant's dismissal triggered a rapid collapse of the Indian side.
Sharma highlights Pant's need to understand risk percentage
Sharma stressed that Pant needs to understand the risk percentage in his batting. He said, "As a captain, it's very hard to have conversation when, you know, it has given him a lot of success as well." The Indian skipper further added that it's about Pant figuring out what is the right way to do things based on the situation of the game.
Sharma acknowledges Pant's understanding of team expectations
Sharma admitted that Pant knows what the team expects from him. He said, "He understands that. But the things that he does gives him results as well." The Indian skipper also spoke about the fine line between advising Pant on what to do. Despite their loss in Melbourne, Sharma is hopeful of India's performance in the upcoming final Test at SCG.
Pant's untimely dismissals in Melbourne
Several experts have disapproved of Pant's untimely dismissals in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Pant was dismissed for 28 runs in the first session of Day 3 while attempting at a premeditated scoop off Scott Boland, which ended in a catch at deep third man due to poor timing. The Indian batter was dismissed for 30 in the second innings. He went after Travis Head but couldn't clear the rope.