After a disappointing loss to Australia in the MCG Test, Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has urged Rishabh Pant to reconsider his batting strategy.

Sharma believes Pant needs to better understand the risks involved in his batting style and adapt according to the game's situation.

Despite Pant's untimely dismissals in Melbourne, Sharma remains hopeful for India's performance in the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pant's rash strokes in both the innings drew criticism from experts

Rohit Sharma urges Rishabh Pant to re-assess his batting strategy

By Parth Dhall 03:39 pm Dec 30, 202403:39 pm

What's the story India's Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has stressed on the need for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to re-evaluate his game. After India's loss to Australia in the 4th Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sharma said Pant has to understand what is expected of him. The Indian skipper was disappointed with the team's performance and spoke about Pant's role in this regard. Notably, Pant's rash strokes in both the innings drew criticism from experts.

Match summary

Pant's dismissal triggers India's collapse in 4th Test

Australia pulled off a thrilling win on the final day of the MCG Test, bowling out the visitors for 155 runs. The win has given Australia a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series, with the final Test set to start on January 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite a promising partnership between Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pant's dismissal triggered a rapid collapse of the Indian side.

Captain's insight

Sharma highlights Pant's need to understand risk percentage

Sharma stressed that Pant needs to understand the risk percentage in his batting. He said, "As a captain, it's very hard to have conversation when, you know, it has given him a lot of success as well." The Indian skipper further added that it's about Pant figuring out what is the right way to do things based on the situation of the game.

Player assessment

Sharma acknowledges Pant's understanding of team expectations

Sharma admitted that Pant knows what the team expects from him. He said, "He understands that. But the things that he does gives him results as well." The Indian skipper also spoke about the fine line between advising Pant on what to do. Despite their loss in Melbourne, Sharma is hopeful of India's performance in the upcoming final Test at SCG.

Dismissals

Pant's untimely dismissals in Melbourne

Several experts have disapproved of Pant's untimely dismissals in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Pant was dismissed for 28 runs in the first session of Day 3 while attempting at a premeditated scoop off Scott Boland, which ended in a catch at deep third man due to poor timing. The Indian batter was dismissed for 30 in the second innings. He went after Travis Head but couldn't clear the rope.