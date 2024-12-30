#ThisDayThatYear in 1990, Orlando Magic's Scott Skiles sets NBA record with 30 assists vs the Denver Nuggets (Image credit: X/@OrlandoMagic)

#ThisDayThatYear: Magic's Scott Skiles sets NBA record with 30 assists

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:19 pm Dec 30, 202403:19 pm

What's the story On December 30, 1990, Orlando Magic point guard Scott Skiles made NBA history by dishing out an unprecedented 30 assists in a single game against the Denver Nuggets. This record-breaking performance, which remains unbeaten to this day, highlighted Skiles' exceptional playmaking ability and secured an iconic place in basketball history. The Magic dominated the game, winning 155-116, with Skiles orchestrating the offense. Here's more.

Game recap

Magic route Nuggets as Skiles sets an NBA assist record

The Orlando Magic routed the Nuggets 155-116, thanks to Skiles' historic 30-assist performance, setting an NBA record that still stands. Skiles also added 22 points and steered the Magic offense to perfection, with six players scoring in double figures. The Magic's relentless pace overwhelmed Denver, highlighting Skiles' incredible court vision and the team's offensive dominance in this unforgettable game.

Record

Skiles records 30 assists, setting NBA record

On December 30, 1990, Skiles set an NBA record with 30 assists, adding 22 points and just four turnovers as the Magic scored a franchise-high 155 points in a win over the Nuggets. Meanwhile, Skiles broke Kevin Porter's 1978 record of 29 assists and surpassed his career-best by 12. Despite other players achieving 25+ assist games, Skiles' record remains unmatched to this date.

Most assists in a game

Players with the most assists in a single game

The NBA's most legendary assist performances include Skiles' record-setting 30 assists for the Magic against the Nuggets in 1990. Kevin Porter's 29 assists for the New Jersey Nets in 1978 held the record for 12 years. John Stockton, the all-time assists leader, tallied 28 assists in 1991, matching feats by Guy Rodgers in 1963 and Bob Cousy in 1959.