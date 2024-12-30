#ThisDayThatYear in 2018, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes becomes NFL's second 5,000-yard, 50-TD QB vs the Oakland Raiders (Image credit: X/@Chiefs)

#ThisDayThatYear: Patrick Mahomes becomes NFL's second 5,000-yard, 50-TD QB

What's the story On December 30, 2018, Patrick Mahomes etched his name in NFL history by becoming the second quarterback to achieve an incredible 5,000-yard and 50-touchdown season. This remarkable feat solidified his status as one of the league's all-time greats, joining Peyton Manning as the only QB to do so. Additionally, Mahomes' record-breaking season redefined the quarterback position and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Highlights of Mahomes' record-breaking 2018 season

In his first season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes delivered a historic performance, passing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, becoming the second QB in history to achieve the milestone. He shattered records, earning league MVP honors, a Pro Bowl selection, and First-Team All-Pro recognition. Leading Kansas City to a 12-4 record, Mahomes guided them to their first AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs belt Raiders 35-3 as Mahomes scripts NFL history

In their final regular season game of 2018, the Chiefs dominated the Oakland Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and broke 5,000 passing yards for the season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' defense shined, forcing four turnovers, including a pick-six by Daniel Sorensen. With the win, Kansas City secured a 12-4 record and clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

QBs' with 50 TDs and 5000 yards

Two QBs in history with 50 TDs and 5000 yards

As mentioned Peyton Manning was the first QB to record a 50 TD, 5000-yard season, dating back to 2013. Meanwhile, Manning managed a career-high 55 TDs and 5,477 yards across 16 games. Additionally, he also managed 450 passes and threw just 10 interceptions. Mahomes did the same in 2018 managing 50 TDs and 5,097 yards in 16 games. He also had 272 rushing yards.