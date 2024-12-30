FIDE has amended its dress code policy

Magnus Carlsen rejoins World Blitz Chess Championship after this change

Dec 30, 2024

What's the story World's top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen has decided to return to the World Blitz Chess Championship. The move comes after FIDE (International Chess Federation) amended its dress code policy to allow players to wear jeans. Carlsen had earlier been disqualified from the Rapid event and fined $200 for wearing an attire considered "explicitly prohibited" under the original tournament rules.

FIDE's revised dress code policy allows 'elegant minor deviations'

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich announced the change in policy, saying it was meant to give more flexibility to FIDE officials in judging what is appropriate to wear. "The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed," Dvorkovich explained.

Carlsen's return confirmed by FIDE

After getting disqualified from the Rapid event, Carlsen had initially pulled out of the Blitz section. However, with the new dress code policy, he is set to defend his title. "FIDE is pleased to confirm that Magnus Carlsen will participate in the FIDE World Blitz Championship," read a statement from FIDE. The organization also expressed its eagerness to continue working with Carlsen and the global chess community for future competitions.

A positive development for chess

FIDE said Carlsen's return will be a huge boost for chess. "This is great news for the chess world. We are delighted that the reigning World Blitz Chess Champion will be competing to defend his title and aim for another crown at the highly anticipated event in New York." Despite his initial frustration with FIDE, Carlsen has confirmed his participation.

Carlsen confirms participation and expresses optimism

Carlsen himself confirmed his availability for the event, saying, "I am playing at least one more day here in New York and, if I do well, another day after that." He also expressed optimism about his relationship with FIDE President Dvorkovich and main sponsor Turlov. Despite his initial frustration with FIDE's regulations, which he termed "stupid," Carlsen has decided to continue competing after these changes.