Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's poor performance continues, with just one win in their last 12 games across all competitions, including a shocking defeat to Aston Villa.

They've slipped to sixth in the Premier League standings, conceding 27 goals while scoring only 14.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers made his mark by scoring and assisting against his former club, becoming the youngest Villa player to do so against the reigning champions.

Aston Villa piled on Manchester City's misery (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Aston Villa thump woeful Manchester City in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:40 pm Dec 21, 202408:40 pm

What's the story Aston Villa piled on Manchester City's misery, claiming a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's side in matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Saturday at Villa Park. Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers saw Unai Emery's side claim a massive victory and seal three vital points. For City, they saw Phil Foden score a consolation goal in the 93rd minute.

Run

City: 9 defeats and 27 goals conceded in 12 matches

City have just one win in 12 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, City own nine defeats and two draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 27 goals in these 12 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 11 of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 14 goals.

Story

City drown in their horror run

City's horror run started with a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. They suffered four successive defeats thereafter, spreading over the Premier League and Champions League. After 5 straight losses, City were held to a 3-3 draw by Feyenoord in the UCL. They lost to Liverpool, beat Forest, drew versus Crystal Palace before suffering defeats against Juventus, Manchester United and now Villa.

Information

City have slipped to sixth in the standings

City have dropped down to sixth in the Premier League standings. After 17 matches, they own eight wins, three draws and six defeats. City have conceded 25 goals and own a goal difference of +4. Villa have moved to 5th and own 28 points.

Information

Poor run of form in the Premier League

City have played 8 Premier League matches in this run of 12 games. They have won once, drawn once and lost 6. City have conceded 16 goals in these 8 matches in addition to scoring 9 goals.

Morgan

Morgan Rogers scores and assists for Villa versus City

As per Squawka, Rogers has scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career. Notably, he has done it against his former club. Rogers is the youngest Aston Villa player to both score and assist against the reigning champions in the competition's history. In 28 Premier League games, Rogers owns 8 goals and 4 assists.

Match

Villa win the match 2-1

Duran put Villa in front early on in the 16th minute. Villa managed to hold on to the lead at half-time. Rogers doubled the advantage midway through the second half (65'). Foden pulled one goal back in stoppage time but it was too late for the visitors. The Villa players put in a real shift and worked hard to stop City.

Information

Here are the match stats

City had 55% ball possession and owned 22 touches in the opposition box. City had 1.13 expected goals to Villa's 1.41. Both sides had six shots on target.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for the two clubs

Villa have beaten City in successive Premier League home games for the first time since 1993. The hosts have also beaten reigning Premier League champions at home in successive seasons for the first time since 1975-76 against Derby and 1976-77 against Liverpool. City have suffered nine defeats in all competitions this season. Under Guardiola, they suffered 12 defeats in 2019-20 and 10 in 2016-17.

Information

Foden races to 55 Premier League goals

Making his 176th Premier League appearance, Foden now owns 55 goals in addition to 27 assists. He scored his maiden Premier League goal this season (1 assist).