Alexander Zverev has won the 2024 Italian Open title (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Alexander Zverev smashes these records with sixth Masters 1000 crown

By Rajdeep Saha 01:27 am May 20, 202401:27 am

What's the story Alexander Zverev has won the 2024 Italian Open title. The German defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia to win the title in Rome for a second time. Notably, Zverev is now an ATP Masters 1000 champion for the sixth time. Zverev clinched his 22nd career title on the ATP Tour. He won in an hour and 41 minutes.

Zverev surpasses Becker's tally

Zverev is the German player with the most ATP-1000 titles since the introduction of the ATP-1000 format in 1990. He has eclipsed the legendary Boris Becker (5 titles). Zverev has equalled Daniil Medvedev in terms of ATP-1000 titles (6). Zverev became the 3rd player since 2000 to win the Italian Open on multiple occasions, along with Rafael Nadal (10) and Novak Djokovic (six).

A unique record for Zverev

As per Opta, Zverev has the longest gap in seasons in the Open Era between two men's singles titles at the Italian Open (7). He last won the trophy in 2017. He was a finalist in 2018, having been beaten by Nadal.

Key match stats

Zverev doled out six aces compared to Jarry's four. Zverev committed one double fault with his opponent committing two. Zverev had a 95% win on the first serve and a 78% win on the second. He converted 2/9 break points.

Zverev's journey in the tourney

Zverev downed Aleksandar Vukic 6-0, 6-4. Luciano Darderi was his next scalp. Zverev won the contest 7-6, 6-2. Zverev downed Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 next. In the quarter-finals, the German downed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3. Alejandro Tabilo proved to be a tricky customer in the semis but Zverev held on to win 1-6, 7-6, 6-2. And now, Jarry was beaten in straight sets.

Fifth different winner of ATP Tour Masters 1000 in 2024

Zverev is the fifth different winner of ATP Tour Masters 1000 in 2024 after Carlos Alcaraz (Indian Wells), Jannik Sinner (Miami), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Monte Carlo) and Andrey Rublev (Madrid).