What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah, India's stand-in captain in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has expressed his disappointment over not being able to bowl in the final innings of the Sydney Test.

India lost the match by six wickets, handing over the prestigious trophy after a decade.

Bumrah had to withdraw from the SCG Test on Day 2 owing to a back spasm, preventing him from bowling for the rest of the game.