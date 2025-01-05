Jasprit Bumrah expresses disappointment over not bowling on 'spiciest wicket'
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah, India's stand-in captain in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has expressed his disappointment over not being able to bowl in the final innings of the Sydney Test.
India lost the match by six wickets, handing over the prestigious trophy after a decade.
Bumrah had to withdraw from the SCG Test on Day 2 owing to a back spasm, preventing him from bowling for the rest of the game.
Impact
Bumrah's absence felt in second innings against Australia
Despite Bumrah's absence, India were able to bowl out Australia in the first innings. But his absence was sorely missed in the second.
"It's a little frustrating, but sometimes you've got to respect your body, you can't fight your body," Bumrah said during the presentation ceremony.
He said missing out on what he thought "the spiciest wicket of the series" was disappointing but such things are part of cricket and have to be accepted.
Team spirit
Bumrah highlights team's belief and responsibility amid challenges
On the third day, India had a modest total of 162 to defend with a Bumrah-less bowling attack.
Bumrah revealed the team's discussion revolved around belief and extra responsibility.
"The chat was about belief, the other bowlers stepped up in the first innings," he said.
Despite a shaky start, India managed to get some ground back with Krishna dismissing three key Australian players before lunch break.
Reflections
Bumrah reflects on well-fought series and future learnings
Reflecting on the series, Bumrah called it a well-contested one, stressing it wasn't completely one-sided.
He stressed on the importance of keeping calm during tense moments in Test cricket.
"This is how Test cricket goes; in the nervy moments, whichever team holds their nerve for the longest and sticks together and tries to find a way out of that will win the series," he said.
Series performance
Player of the Series
Bumrah ended the series on a high, having bowled 151.2 overs in five Tests and picked 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. He helped India secure their only win on the tour, in Perth.
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also lauded Bumrah for his 'phenomenal series.'
"I think he's led the attack really well... He's done everything possible he could from his side," Gambhir said.
Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Series.