#ThisDayThatYear: Arian Foster registers 100 yards in three playoff games
What's the story
On January 05, 2013, in NFL history, Arian Foster etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player to rush for 100 yards in each of his first three playoff games.
Foster's remarkable consistency helped propel the Houston Texans to a 19-13 AFC Wild Card victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, cementing his legacy as one of the league's clutch performers.
Game recap
Foster and defense lead Texans past Bengals in Wild Card
The Texans edged out the Bengals 19-13 in the AFC Wild Card game, powered by Foster's 140 rushing yards and a third-quarter touchdown.
In his first three playoff games, Foster became the first NFL player with 100-yard performances.
J.J. Watt led a dominant Texans defense that held the Bengals to 0-for-9 on third downs.
Matt Schaub threw for 262 yards in his postseason debut.
Record
Foster: first player with 100 yards in three playoff games
The RB's first 100-rushing yard game came in a 31-10 win vs the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Playoff (153 yards, 24 carries).
Meanwhile, Foster's next playoff game also saw him manage 132 yards, 27 carries) vs the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff.
His final 100-yard game was again vs the Bengals (140 yards, 32 carries) AFC Wild Card Playoff (2012-13).
Season recap - 2012 season
Recap of the RBs breakout 2012 season
In 16 games, Foster delivered a dominant performance with 351 attempts, amassing 1,424 rushing yards at 4.1 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns.
Additionally, he contributed with 46 receptions for 217 receiving yards and two more scores, showcasing versatility.
Averaging 89 rushing yards per game and totaling 1,641 scrimmage yards, he proved to be a reliable and explosive offensive force throughout the season.