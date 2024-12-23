Summarize Simplifying... In short Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive 57-ball century led Maharashtra to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Services in just 20.2 overs.

His performance outshone Services' Mohit Ahlawat and Poonam Poonie, who contributed 61 and 26 runs respectively.

Gaikwad scored 148* runs off 74 balls

VHT: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57-ball century powers Maharashtra to victory

By Parth Dhall 04:11 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad once again proved his mettle in the ongoing 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 23. In the match between Maharashtra and Services, Gaikwad starred with a blistering knock of 148* off just 74 balls. The stunning innings was played at the MCA Cricket Ground, leaving spectators and fans stunned. Gaikwad led Maharashtra from the front, powering their nine-wicket win. They chased down 205 in just 20.2 overs.

Gaikwad leads Maharashtra's chase

Gaikwad, who opened the innings along with Om Bhosale, got off to a flying start as Maharashtra chased down Services' target of 205. He brought up his century in a mere 57 balls. His 74-ball knock was studded with 16 boundaries and 11 sixes. This gave him a phenomenal strike-rate 200. Gaikwad's show didn't give the other batters much room to bat.

Maharashtra secure dominating win

Gaikwad didn't stop even after crossing the 100-run mark and remained unbeaten on 148 runs. His innings helped Maharashtra register a comfortable nine-wicket win over Services in just 20.2 overs. Earlier, Services had posted a target of 204 runs with contributions from Mohit Ahlawat (61) and Poonam Poonie (26). However, they couldn't build partnerships as Maharashtra's Pradeep Dadhe and Satyajeet Bachhav took three wickets each.

Gaikwad to lead CSK in IPL 2025

Gaikwad will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. In his career, Gaikwad has featured in 66 matches and racked up 2,380 runs at an average of 41.75. He scored 583 runs at an average of 53, including a century last season.