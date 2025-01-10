India vs England: BCCI selectors to meet on January 11
What's the story
The Indian cricket team's selection committee will meet on January 11, 2025.
The main agenda of this meeting will be to finalize the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.
This series, starting January 22, will kickstart an eventful cricket season, which includes three ODIs and the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy, which will get underway next month in Pakistan.
Player evaluation
T20I series: A platform to assess players' skills
The upcoming T20I series gives the selectors an opportunity to evaluate players' performance in the shortest format of cricket.
The squad is expected to be a near-replica of the one that toured South Africa in October 2024.
Regular Test players, including key players from the recent Australia series, are likely to be rested.
This strategy is in line with India's gearing up for a full-strength team for the ODI series and Champions Trophy.
Squad alterations
Potential changes in the T20I squad
The T20I squad could also witness the return of Riyan Parag, who has been out of action due to a shoulder injury.
He is likely to replace Abhishek Sharma or be included as an extra batter.
In the all-rounder department, Shivam Dube could replace Ramandeep Singh.
However, spin options like Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to remain the same.
Team changes
Wicketkeeping and fast bowling departments
The wicketkeeping department could witness a reshuffle with Ishan Kishan opening with Sanju Samson.
Among pacers, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Yash Dayal are expected to hold their places.
Harshit Rana could take Vijaykumar Vyshak's place while Mayank Yadav's inclusion depends on his recovery from a back injury.
The T20I series will start in Kolkata and move on to Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai before ending on February 2.