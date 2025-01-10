KL Rahul to skip England series, will return for CT
What's the story
Indian batter KL Rahul has opted to skip the upcoming white-ball series against England, starting in Kolkata on January 22, as per PTI.
The home series consists of five T20s and three ODIs.
Although he will miss this important prelude to the Champions Trophy, a BCCI source confirmed Rahul will be available for selection for the mega tournament, starting February 19.
Performance review
Rahul's performance in Australia and future plans
Rahul's decision comes after a tough Test series in Australia, where he was one of the few Indian batters to score runs.
He scored 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66, becoming India's third-highest run-scorer.
Even though he will miss the England series, national selectors have assured Rahul of his place in the Champions Trophy squad owing to his consistent performance in ODI cricket.
Squad dynamics
Rahul's position in Champions Trophy squad
In the next Champions Trophy, Rahul is a strong contender for the wicketkeeper-batter's spot.
He will be up against fellow cricketers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the spot.
This competition emphasizes his importance to the Indian cricket team and how high the stakes are for his return for this tournament.
Domestic participation
Rahul's participation in domestic cricket uncertain
Rahul has also opted to sit out of Karnataka's matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including their quarterfinal this weekend.
His decision comes after a grueling Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia where he played all five Tests.
It remains to be seen if Rahul will join Karnataka's Ranji Trophy campaign, despite head coach Gautam Gambhir stressing on the importance of domestic cricket for all Indian cricketers after their series loss in Australia.