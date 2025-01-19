Shami back, no Siraj: Takeaways from India's Champions Trophy squad
What's the story
Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan and the UAE.
The selection process has sparked several discussions, especially around the omission of certain players and leadership dynamics within the team.
While Shubman Gill has been named India's vice-captain, the selectors refrained from adding Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson to the roster.
Here are the key takeaways.
Vice-captaincy
Gill retains vice-captaincy amid return of senior players
Despite many senior players returning, Gill will remain the vice-captain of India's ODI side. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended the decision, saying it shouldn't be seen as controversial.
"Shubman was vice-captain in Sri Lanka anyway, I wouldn't read too much into it," he said, stressing the importance of leadership qualities within the team.
Notably, Gill was ahead of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the pecking order.
Talent recognition
Jaiswal's selection based on potential; will he open?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, a 23-year-old left-hander who is yet to make his ODI debut, is an exception in India's experienced squad.
Despite not having played the 50-over format, captain Rohit defended Jaiswal's selection on the basis of his form and talent in other formats.
"We picked Jaiswal on the basis of what he has shown in the last few months despite not playing ODI cricket," Rohit said.
However, Rohit is expected to open alongside Gill in the Champions Trophy.
Selection debate
Samson overlooked as Pant secures wicket-keeper spot
Another prominent exclusion from the squad is wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, who has been snubbed in favor of Rishabh Pant.
Despite averaging 56.66 in 14 innings since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson was ignored. Meanwhile, Pant's ODI record carries an average of 33.50 from 31 matches, igniting debates over the selection criteria of the panel.
It is worth noting that Samson scored a century in his last ODI appearance, in South Africa in December 2023.
Fast-bowling
Faith showed in Shami; Siraj dropped
Shami, who returned to the national side for the upcoming T20Is against England after a 14-month absence from international cricket, will feature in the Champions Trophy.
The last time Shami represented India was during the ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia.
On the other hand, Siraj has been dropped due to his poor outing Down Under. Instead, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been added to the squad.
Player omission
Other notable takeaways from the squad
The exclusion of in-form batter Karun Nair from the squad has been a major talking point. He ran riot in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, having slammed 779 runs and five tons.
Agarkar admitted Nair's form but said there wasn't enough room for him in the top order with limited spots available.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness remains a concern, and hence, Harshit Rana has been added as a cover for him.
Leadership clarity
Rohit, Gambhir share clear leadership vision
Despite the presence of a few marquee players, Rohit Sharma has made it clear that his relationship with coach Gautam Gambhir is pretty straightforward.
"Both of us are very clear about what we want to do," he said.
This statement is to clear any confusion in the team as they gear up for the coveted Champions Trophy.
Information
A look at India's squad
India's Champions Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep SIngh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.