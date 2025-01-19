What's the story

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan and the UAE.

The selection process has sparked several discussions, especially around the omission of certain players and leadership dynamics within the team.

While Shubman Gill has been named India's vice-captain, the selectors refrained from adding Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson to the roster.

Here are the key takeaways.