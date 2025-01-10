What's the story

Indian cricket team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has been receiving intense backlash after India's 1-3 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The loss was the first time in a decade that India failed to retain the trophy. This has resulted in widespread discontent among fans and former cricketers alike.

But Indian pacer Harshit Rana has come forward to defend Gambhir amid the uproar.