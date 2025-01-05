'When there's smoke, there's fire': ABD on Indian dressing-room unrest
What's the story
AB de Villiers, one of the greatest batters, has voiced his opinion on the rumored rift in the Indian cricket team.
The matter was first brought to light by The Indian Express, which reported a senior player's bid to establish himself as a problem-solver amid doubts over Rohit Sharma's captaincy due to performance issues.
De Villiers spoke about the rumors during a live session after India's 1-3 Border Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia.
Crucial factor
De Villiers emphasizes importance of dressing room atmosphere
De Villiers stressed on the importance of a positive dressing room, especially while playing away.
He said, "The dressing room is crucial, especially away from home. It's easier at home."
He hinted that the Indian team might have faced some issues in this regard on their recent tour in Australia.
Notably, India suffered a 1-3 series defeat Down Under after losing the Sydney Test.
Personal insight
De Villiers shares personal experiences with South African team
De Villiers also shared his own experiences of dressing room tensions from his time with the South Africa side.
He recalled a challenging period in 2006 when they suffered consecutive losses against Australia both at home and away.
Despite these setbacks, he stressed the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful atmosphere within the team.
Unity emphasized
De Villiers highlights importance of unity in defeat
De Villiers emphasized the significance of staying together even in defeat, referring to his time in the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup semi-finals.
Even though they lost to New Zealand, he recalled a strong sense of camaraderie in the team.
He thinks such moments can help players build character and resilience.
Even the Indian team has bounced back from such challenging phases in the past.