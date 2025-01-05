What's the story

AB de Villiers﻿, one of the greatest batters, has voiced his opinion on the rumored rift in the Indian cricket team.

The matter was first brought to light by The Indian Express, which reported a senior player's bid to establish himself as a problem-solver amid doubts over Rohit Sharma's captaincy due to performance issues.

De Villiers spoke about the rumors during a live session after India's 1-3 Border Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia.