Sikandar Raza's all-round show on Test return floors Afghanistan: Stats
What's the story
The second Test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Bulawayo has witnessed the home side take a crucial lead on Day 2.
Zimbabwe own a 63-run lead with the match currently delayed due to wet outfield.
Zimbabwe's bowlers made the most of the conditions and bundled Afghanistan out for a paltry 157 runs on Day 1.
Sikandar Raza, who made a return to Test cricket, took three wickets on Day 1.
He scored 61 runs on Day 2.
Bowling brilliance
Raza leads the show with 3/30
Zimbabwe's bowlers were a class apart with their discipline and skills.
Richard Ngarava was particularly on the money, ending with figures of 1/18 in 12 overs.
Blessing Muzarabani was instrumental in taking two wickets for 56 runs. Newman Nyamhuri claimed 3/42 from 8.3 overs.
Raza was the pick of the bowlers with his off-spin, taking three wickets for just 30 runs. He bowled 12 overs which had two maidens.
Batting
Raza and Ervine steady Zimbabwe's ship
In reply to Afghanistan's total, Zimbabwe's openers Joylord Gumbie and Ben Curran safely saw off the challenging final three overs of the day.
On Day 2, Zimbabwe were reduced to 36/3 as Raza came to the middle. Soon the side was 41/4 and struggled.
Thereafter, Raza and skipper Craig Ervine added 71 runs for the 5th wicket to steady the ship.
Raza fell for 61 off 104 balls.
Stats
Raza's crunch Test stats at a glance
Before this, Raza last played a Test match back in March 2021 against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi.
He made a return to the side after close to 4 years.
His 3/30 takes him 37 wickets at 39.75. In three matches versus Afghanistan, he has 5 scalps at 26.60.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza's knock saw him race to 1,248 runs from 18 matches at 36.70.
This was his ninth Test fifty (100s: 1). Against Afghanistan, Raza averages 52.75 (211 runs).
Information
24th fifty for Raza in First-Class cricket
Playing his 67th match in First-Class cricket, Raza has amassed 4,424 runs at 37-plus. This was his 24th fifty. He also owns 7 tons. With the ball, he has raced to 80 wickets in the longest format.