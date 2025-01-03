What's the story

The second Test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Bulawayo has witnessed the home side take a crucial lead on Day 2.

Zimbabwe own a 63-run lead with the match currently delayed due to wet outfield.

Zimbabwe's bowlers made the most of the conditions and bundled Afghanistan out for a paltry 157 runs on Day 1.

Sikandar Raza, who made a return to Test cricket, took three wickets on Day 1.

He scored 61 runs on Day 2.