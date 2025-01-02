Kusal Perera attains these feats with maiden T20I century
Sri Lankan cricket star Kusal Perera produced a career-defining performance in the final T20 match against New Zealand on Thursday. He scored a stunning 101 runs off just 46 balls, taking his team to a seven-run victory. Although New Zealand had already won the series by winning the first two matches, Perera's brilliant performance ensured a strong finish for Sri Lanka. Here are the feats attained by Perera.
Perera's 44-ball century: Fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is
Perera's century is now the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals. His explosive batting consisted of four sixes and 13 fours. He struck at 219.56. Although he was dropped twice and was given an early scare by New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, Perera remained undeterred and continued to dominate the field. Perera got to his ton in the 18th over. He hammered Matt Henry for two twos and three sixes. His century came off 44 balls.
Perera becomes first SL batter with 2,000 T20I runs
Playing his 77th match, Perera has now completed 2,000 runs in T20Is. He has raced to 2,056 runs at 28.16. This was his maiden century. He also owns 15 fifties. Perera has 199 fours and 65 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.
First SL batter with a ton against NZ in T20Is
Perera is now the first Lankan batter with a ton against New Zealand in T20Is. He is also the 2nd batter with a ton in New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20Is after Glenn Phillips. Perera owns 417 runs versus NZ at 32.07 (50s: 2, 100s: 1).
Perera surpasses Kusal Mendis's record for most 50-plus scores
Along with his record-breaking century, Perera also broke Kusal Mendis's record for the most 50-plus scores in T20Is by a Sri Lankan. This was his 16th score of over 50 in the shortest format of the game. Mendis owns 15 fifty-plus scores for Sri Lanka (50s: 15).
Perera's strategy and captain's confidence
After a shaky start, Perera decided to stick to his usual game plan. He said, "It was a wake-up call so I had to back myself and try to execute my normal game." Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka was confident about his team despite previous losses. He said, "It's a good win for us. Throughout the series we have played good cricket but couldn't manage to get a win and finally we got it."
Perera and Asalanka's partnership: A key to victory
Perera's partnerships with Avishka Fernando and Asalanka proved to be crucial in Sri Lanka's win. He added 41 runs alongside Fernando and a 100-run stand with Asalanka. Asalanka scored a quick 46 off just 24 deliveries, including five sixes and one four. The duo scored vital runs and helped the visitors get to a commanding score. This strategic partnership played a major role in Sri Lanka's victory in the final T20 match of the series.