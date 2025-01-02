Summarize Simplifying... In short Kusal Perera made history in T20 cricket, scoring the fastest century by a Sri Lankan and becoming the first Sri Lankan to score 2,000 T20I runs.

His record-breaking performance, including a 100-run partnership with Charith Asalanka, was instrumental in Sri Lanka's victory over New Zealand.

Perera's aggressive batting strategy and Asalanka's leadership proved to be a winning combination. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Perera scored 101 runs off 46 balls

Kusal Perera attains these feats with maiden T20I century

By Rajdeep Saha 01:36 pm Jan 02, 202501:36 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan cricket star Kusal Perera produced a career-defining performance in the final T20 match against New Zealand on Thursday. He scored a stunning 101 runs off just 46 balls, taking his team to a seven-run victory. Although New Zealand had already won the series by winning the first two matches, Perera's brilliant performance ensured a strong finish for Sri Lanka. Here are the feats attained by Perera.

Record-breaking performance

Perera's 44-ball century: Fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is

Perera's century is now the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals. His explosive batting consisted of four sixes and 13 fours. He struck at 219.56. Although he was dropped twice and was given an early scare by New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, Perera remained undeterred and continued to dominate the field. Perera got to his ton in the 18th over. He hammered Matt Henry for two twos and three sixes. His century came off 44 balls.

Information

Perera becomes first SL batter with 2,000 T20I runs

Playing his 77th match, Perera has now completed 2,000 runs in T20Is. He has raced to 2,056 runs at 28.16. This was his maiden century. He also owns 15 fifties. Perera has 199 fours and 65 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Do you know?

First SL batter with a ton against NZ in T20Is

Perera is now the first Lankan batter with a ton against New Zealand in T20Is. He is also the 2nd batter with a ton in New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20Is after Glenn Phillips. Perera owns 417 runs versus NZ at 32.07 (50s: 2, 100s: 1).

New milestone

Perera surpasses Kusal Mendis's record for most 50-plus scores

Along with his record-breaking century, Perera also broke Kusal Mendis's record for the most 50-plus scores in T20Is by a Sri Lankan. This was his 16th score of over 50 in the shortest format of the game. Mendis owns 15 fifty-plus scores for Sri Lanka (50s: 15).

Game plan

Perera's strategy and captain's confidence

After a shaky start, Perera decided to stick to his usual game plan. He said, "It was a wake-up call so I had to back myself and try to execute my normal game." Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka was confident about his team despite previous losses. He said, "It's a good win for us. Throughout the series we have played good cricket but couldn't manage to get a win and finally we got it."

Winning partnership

Perera and Asalanka's partnership: A key to victory

Perera's partnerships with Avishka Fernando and Asalanka proved to be crucial in Sri Lanka's win. He added 41 runs alongside Fernando and a 100-run stand with Asalanka. Asalanka scored a quick 46 off just 24 deliveries, including five sixes and one four. The duo scored vital runs and helped the visitors get to a commanding score. This strategic partnership played a major role in Sri Lanka's victory in the final T20 match of the series.