Ryan Rickelton scored a century (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Ryan Rickelton hammers his 2nd century in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:07 pm Jan 03, 202507:07 pm

What's the story South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, who was promoted to open the batting after Tony de Zorzi's injury, scored a century in the 2nd session against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town. Rickelton went to lunch unscathed on 50 and then to tea, unbeaten on 106 from 149 deliveries. Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs were all dismissed in the morning session due to poor shot selection. Temba Bavuma joined Rickelton when SA were at 72/3. The duo bossed the second session.

Partnership milestone

South Africa's openers achieve 2nd half-century partnership

Despite an injury scare for Saim Ayub, who had to be taken to hospital for further scans after rolling his ankle, South Africa's openers added a 50-run stand. It's only their second half-century partnership since March 2023. The first was accomplished by Markram and de Zorzi against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha. However, their momentum was stalled when Khurram Shahzad dismissed Markram with a loose drive straight to substitute fielder Abdullah Shafique.

Wickets

Pakistan take three wickets in the morning session

South Africa got off to a good start but Pakistan fought back brilliantly in the later half of the session. Mohammad Abbas was once again impressive with his line and length. However, Mir Hamza was off his radar. Hamza bowled some loose deliveries and that allowed both Rickelton and Markram to get going. After Markram departed, Wiaan Mulder came in and looked jittery. Abbas induced a false stroke from Mulder. Soon after, Stubbs was walked back, leaving SA at 72/3.

2nd session

Rickelton and Bavuma lead SA's fightback

27.1 overs were bowled in the 2nd session and SA scored an impressive 112 runs. The partnership has seen Rickelton and Bavuma face 164 balls. Rickelton's 112 has been laced with 14 fours. Bavuma is unbeaten on 51 from 88 balls. Both Rickelton and Bavuma batted with a lot of composure, punishing the bad balls away with ease. Rickelton has been really impressive and batted at a nice pace. The Pakistani bowlers weren't disciplined in the 2nd session.

Stats

18th FC ton for Rickelton

Rickelton's 106* has taken him to 463 runs at 33.07. This is now his career-best Test score. His previous best was 101 versus Sri Lanka. In the ongoing series, Rickelton had faltered in the first Test, scoring 8 and 0. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 18th century in First-Class cricket (50s: 17). He owns 4,700-plus runs at 48-plus.