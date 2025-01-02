Summarize Simplifying... In short Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand cricketer, scored his second fifty in T20Is, contributing 69 runs off 39 balls, including 5 fours and four sixes.

Despite his impressive performance, New Zealand's score was reduced after Ravindra was dismissed by Charith Asalanka in the 13th over.

With a total of 1,089 runs in T20s, this match marked Ravindra's fourth fifty.

Ravindra hammered 69 runs versus Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Rachin Ravindra slams his 2nd fifty in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:59 pm Jan 02, 202501:59 pm

What's the story New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra hit a clutch 69-run knock in the 3rd and final T20I versus Sri Lanka at Saxton Oval, Nelson on Thursday. His career-best T20I score came during the run-chase. Sri Lanka scored 218/5 in 20 overs and New Zealand got to 211/7, losing by 7 runs. Ravindra was at his absolute best before being dismissed in the 13th over.

Knock

A solid knock from the southpaw's blade

Ravindra and Tim Robinson handed New Zealand a perfect start. They added 81 runs for the first wicket. Notably, 63 of these runs came in the powerplay. The 7th over of NZ's innings saw Ravindra start with two maximums off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling. He was also dropped in the same over. In the 10th over, Ravindra got to his fifty with a six.

Information

Asalanka gets the dangerous Ravindra dismissed

In the 13th over, Charith Asalanka got Ravindra's wicket. A skiddy good length delivery on middle saw Ravindra stay leg-side to flick and he missed the ball altogether. Ravindra's wicket saw NZ get reduced to 129/4.

Stats

A look at Ravindra's crunch stats in T20s

Ravindra's 69 was laced with 5 fours and four sixes. He consumed 39 balls and struck at 176.92. In 26 matches (24 innings), Ravindra has amassed 309 runs at 17.16. This was his 2nd fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus Sri Lanka, he owns 106 runs at 26.50. Overall in T20s, Ravindra has 1,089 runs at 17.28. This was his 4th fifty.