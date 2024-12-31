Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Travis Head's peculiar wicket celebration, where he puts his finger into his other hand shaped like a circle, is a humorous nod to his career-best bowling figures in 2022, according to team captain Pat Cummins.

Despite struggling with the bat, Head's bowling triggered a significant collapse of the Indian team, leading to Australia's 184-run victory.

Despite struggling with the bat, Head's bowling triggered a significant collapse of the Indian team, leading to Australia's 184-run victory.

Travis Head dismissed Rishabh Pant on Day 5

Pat Cummins decodes Travis Head's bizarre wicket celebration at MCG

By Parth Dhall 01:32 pm Dec 31, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Australian player Travis Head's bizarre wicket celebration during the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test against India has left everyone intrigued. Head's celebration raised eyebrows after he dismissed Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of the match. Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal had been guiding India toward a possible draw with a score of 112/3 at tea, when Head's spin-bowling gave Australia a much-needed breakthrough.

Head's celebration: A tribute to past performance

Head's celebration saw him put his finger into his other hand that was shaped like a circle. This left onlookers and commentators confused. However, Channel 7 commentator James Brayshaw later explained that the celebration was a tribute to Head's incredible 4/10 within 17 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022. After that performance, Head had jokingly said he needed to 'put the digit on ice.'

Cummins confirms meaning behind Head's celebration

Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed the meaning behind Head's unique celebration. He explained that it was indeed a reference to his career-best bowling figures back in 2022 in Galle. "It's his finger's so hot he's got to put it in a cup of ice," Cummins said, adding that this has been an ongoing joke within the team whenever Head takes a wicket.

Head's dismissal of Pant triggers Indian collapse

Despite having a tough time with the bat in this match, Head made a huge difference with his bowling. His wicket of Pant triggered a sensational collapse of India, who lost their final six wickets for a mere 34 runs. This saw India bowled out for 155 in their run-chase of 340, eventually handing Australia a 184-run victory.