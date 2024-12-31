Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhsimran Singh is making waves in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) with his second consecutive century, including a spectacular unbeaten 150 against Mumbai.

Singh's consistent performance post-IPL retention has seen him score over 200 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 336 runs in VHT 2025, marking his fourth century in List A cricket.

VHT: Prabhsimran Singh justifies PBKS' faith with second successive hundred

What's the story Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a breathtaking 125 in the round of 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Saurashtra at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad. This was his second successive hundred which is a great news for Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Prabhsimran has been one of PBKS' most important players in recent years. It was this unique style that prompted PBKS to retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Prabhsimran's performance in the ongoing VHT season has been nothing short of spectacular. He scored an unbeaten 150 against Mumbai, the reigning champions of Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, and SMAT on December 28. His impressive run continued into the last day of 2024 when he and his teammate Abhishek Sharma put up a massive partnership of 298 runs in just 31 overs against Saurashtra.

In the game against Saurashtra, Prabhsimran's scored a brisk 125 off mere 95 balls. While Sharma stole the limelight with his rapid-fire 170 off 96 deliveries, Singh's contribution was equally important. Singh, who slammed 11 fours and eight sixes during his stay, was the first one to be dismissed. However, his brilliance powered Punjab to 424/5 in 50 overs.

Ever since PBKS retained him, Singh has been on a phenomenal run. He scored over 200 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), scoring more than 25 in five of the six matches he played. Although Punjab exited the tournament early, Singh's performance made a mark. His brilliance didn't stop there as he continued to dominate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Notably, Sharma and Prabhsimran's partnership of 298 runs is the joint second-highest opening stand in VHT history. Meanwhile, the latter has raced to 336 runs across five innings in VHT 2024/25 at 112 (SR: 137.70). As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran's latest ton took his tally to 1,376 runs in List A cricket. This was his fourth century in the 50-over format. He also owns five fifties. His average is around 40.