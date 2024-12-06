Summarize Simplifying... In short In the final round of SMAT group fixtures, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hat-trick led Uttar Pradesh to the pre-quarterfinals, while Shami's fitness comeback continued with Bengal.

Ajinkya Rahane's stellar performance helped Mumbai set a new SMAT chase record. Despite Gujarat's six wins, they exited the tournament due to a lower net run rate.

Gujarat's skipper Axar Patel shone with an unbeaten 56 runs, and Abhishek ended his SMAT campaign with a record-equaling century.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a sensational hat-trick for UP

SMAT: Key takeaways from final round of group fixtures

By Rajdeep Saha 03:41 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) wrapped up its final round of group fixtures on Thursday. The fierce competition witnessed 17 teams battling it out for the eight remaining knockout spots. Despite Abhishek Sharma's valiant effort, Punjab won't be defending their title this season. However, Mohammed Shami will get more opportunities to prove his match fitness with Bengal in the upcoming games. Here's more.

Match-winning performance

Bhuvneshwar's hat-trick seals UP's pre-quarter-finals berth

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore at the Indian Premier League mega auction, showed his class for Uttar Pradesh. Leading UP, Bhuvneshwar produced a match-winning hat-trick against Jharkhand that ensured UP's berth in the pre-quarterfinals. His brilliant 4-1-6-3 helped Jharkhand fall short by 10 runs while chasing a target of 161. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 293 T20s, Bhuvi has raced to 308 scalps at 24.88.

Fitness comeback

Shami's strong comeback continues with Bengal

Shami continued to prove that he is back to full match fitness in the ongoing SMAT campaign. In his seventh consecutive game of the tournament, Shami took three wickets for 26 runs, helping Bengal restrict Rajasthan to 153/9. This effort helped Bengal win by seven wickets and enter the pre-quarter-finals where they will take on Chandigarh on Monday. In 7 SMAT matches this season, Shami has claimed 8 scalps at an average of 26.37. His economy rate is 7.67.

Record chase

Rahane's stellar performance aids Mumbai's record SMAT chase

Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant form was on full display as he scored 95 off just 54 balls, helping Mumbai set a new record for the highest chase in SMAT history. His performance was instrumental in Mumbai's victory over Andhra and their entry into the quarter-finals where they will take on Vidarbha on Wednesday. Despite early setbacks, Rahane found support from Shivam Dube and together they steered Mumbai toward victory. Rahane's 95 took him to a tally of 250 runs this season.

Tournament exit

Gujarat's SMAT journey ends despite 6 wins

Gujarat﻿'s SMAT journey ended at the group stage on the basis of net run rate despite winning six of their seven matches. They were pipped by Saurashtra and Baroda, who set a new record for the highest T20 score against Sikkim. Despite a strong performance against Karnataka (251/5) and restricting their opponents to 203, Gujarat couldn't secure a knockout berth due to their lower NRR.

Axar

Axar's performance was something to cherish upon

Gujarat skipper Axar Patel was at his best against Karnataka. He hit an unbeaten 56 runs from just 20 balls (SR: 280). Axar's knock was laced with six sixes and two fours. Axar smashed 24 runs in the final over, including three sixes and a four. Notably, he surpassed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. Axar has raced to 3,051 runs at 23.65. And then with the ball, the left-arm pacer was instrumental, claiming 2/22 from his 4 overs.

Abhishek

Abhishek finishes his SMAT campaign with a bang

Star batter Abhishek smashed the joint-fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone against Meghalaya. His 28-ball ton, which featured 11 sixes, helped Punjab chase down a target worth 143 runs in only the 10th over. He equaled the record of Urvil Patel, who recently attained this feat for Gujarat against Tripura. Abhishek finished his SMAT campaign with 255 runs at 42.50. His strike rate of 216.10 was noteworthy.

Pre-quarters

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarters

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockout matches will be played in Alur and Bengaluru. Pre-quarters 1, December 9, 2024: Bengal vs Chandigarh at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (11:00am IST). Pre-quarters 2, December 9, 2024: Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (4:30pm IST).

Quarters

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarters

Quarter-final 1, December 11, 2024: Baroda vs PQF 1 Winners at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (11am IST). Quarter-final 2, Decemver 11, 2024: Delhi vs PQF 2 Winners at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (4:30pm, IST). Quarter-final 3, December 11, 2024: Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra at Alur Cricket Stadium, Alur (9:00am, IST). Quarter-final 4, December 11, 2024: Mumbai vs Vidarbha at Alur Cricket Stadium, Alur (1:30pm IST).