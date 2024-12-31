Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent VHT match, Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma set the pitch on fire with their individual scores of 125 and 170 runs respectively, pushing Punjab's total to a massive 424 runs.

This marks Singh's second consecutive century and Sharma's highest score in List A cricket.

This marks Singh's second consecutive century and Sharma's highest score in List A cricket.

Despite their impressive performance, they fell short of the highest first-wicket partnership record of 416 runs set by Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and B. Sai Sudharsan.

The duo added 298 runs (Image source: X/@IPL)

VHT: Centurions Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma script massive partnership record

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:35 pm Dec 31, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Punjab's explosive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh have created history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), scripting the joint second-highest opening stand in the tournament's history. The duo accomplished the milestone in a match against Saurashtra at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. They addeed a mammoth 298 runs for the first wicket, equaling Bengal's Sudip Gharami and Abhimanyu Easwaran's record from 2022.

Record chase

Sharma, Singh's partnership falls short of VHT record

The highest first-wicket partnership in the VHT history remains unbroken at 416 runs. Set by Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and B. Sai Sudharsan, this record also holds the distinction of being the highest opening wicket stand across all List A competitions globally. Despite their commendable performance, Sharma and Singh fell short of this record by a significant margin.

Match highlights

Sharma, Singh's individual performances fuel Punjab's total

While Singh added 125 runs off just 95 deliveries to the partnership, Sharma outscored him with a blistering 170 runs off 96 balls. Their aggressive batting took Punjab past the 300-run mark in the 32nd over of their innings. This high-scoring start paved the way for Punjab to post a mammoth 424 runs, making it one of the highest in VHT history.

Prabhsimran

Second successive ton for Prabhsimran

This was Prabhsimran's second successive ton as he dazzled with an unbeaten 150 in his preceding outing against Mumbai. He hence has raced to 336 runs across five innings in VHT 2024/25 at 112 (SR: 137.70). As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran's latest ton took his tally to 1,376 runs in List A cricket. This was his fourth century in the 50-over format. He also owns five fifties. His average is around 40.

Abhishek

60-ball 100 for Abhishek

Abhishek, who reached his hundred off just 60 balls, recorded his highest score in List A cricket. Like Prabhsimran, the southpaw also slammed his fourth List A ton as he also owns six fifties. Abhishek has now raced to 1,851 runs at an average of 32-plus. 304 of his runs have come in the ongoing VHT season at 60.80. His strike rate is a solid 146.15.