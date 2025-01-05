Barbora Krejcikova pulls out of 2025 Australian Open: Here's why
What's the story
Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open.
The Czech tennis star announced the news on Sunday, citing an unresolved back injury as the reason behind her decision.
"Unfortunately, my back injury which troubled me at the end of last season is still not fully healed," she said in a social media post.
Emotional setback
Krejcikova expresses disappointment over withdrawal
Krejcikova also expressed her disappointment over missing the Australian Open, a tournament she cherishes.
"It's really disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarterfinals last year," she said.
In the last edition of this Grand Slam event, Krejcikova had reached the quarter-finals before losing to Aryna Sabalenka, who went on to win the championship.
Career highlights
Krejcikova's journey and future plans
Despite her Australian Open setback, Krejcikova enjoyed a stellar 2024, clinching her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. She overcame Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final.
The former had previously won her maiden Grand Slam in 2021 at the French Open, defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
"Thanks to all of you for your support. I'm working hard to get back to full health, and I can't wait to see you on the court soon!" she concluded on social media.
Twitter Post
Here's the official update
