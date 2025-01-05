'Even Tendulkar played domestic cricket': Pathan, Gavaskar slam Indian batters
What's the story
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his disappointment over Virat Kohli's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia.
The Indian team lost the last match of the series in Sydney, thereby losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3.
The loss was largely due to poor batting displays and over-dependence on Jasprit Bumrah for bowling.
Notably, Virat Kohli couldn't manage fifty-plus score besides a century in Perth. Rohit Sharma mustered 31 runs in five innings.
Performance review
Kohli's form a concern for Team India
Kohli's form was a major worry all through the series, as he could only manage 190 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.75.
His dismissals showed a common trend of getting out to balls outside the off-stump.
Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan slammed Kohli for not playing domestic cricket and not rectifying his dismissal mistakes.
Domestic cricket
Pathan calls for an end to 'superstar culture'
Pathan stressed on team culture over superstar culture, and getting better individually and as a team.
He pointed out Kohli hadn't played domestic cricket in over a decade, saying "Even Sachin Tendulkar has played domestic cricket more recently, and he has retired."
Pathan also mentioned Kohli's unwillingness to speak about his dismissal pattern with Sunil Gavaskar, who had often highlighted it during the series.
Domestic participation
Gavaskar urges senior players to participate in Ranji Trophy
Former Indian captain Gavaskar echoed Pathan's sentiments by urging senior Indian players to play the upcoming Ranji Trophy.
He said playing in domestic cricket should be mandatory and not an individual choice.
"We haven't qualified for WTC Final. We have to prepare for the next cycle," said Gavaskar, emphasizing the need for tough decisions for the betterment of Indian cricket.
Red ball
Indian batters slammed for ignoring domestic cricket
India's home series loss (0-3) to New Zealand reignited the debate regarding senior players' participation in domestic cricket.
The discussion was sparked after senior batters Rohit and Kohli skipped the Duleep Trophy, just ahead of the start of their home season. Quite a few other seniors player were also among the absentees.
While Kohli's last Ranji Trophy match was in 2012, Rohit last played a red-ball game in the 2015/16 season.