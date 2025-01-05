What's the story

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his disappointment over Virat Kohli's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia.

The Indian team lost the last match of the series in Sydney, thereby losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3.

The loss was largely due to poor batting displays and over-dependence on Jasprit Bumrah for bowling.

Notably, Virat Kohli couldn't manage fifty-plus score besides a century in Perth. Rohit Sharma mustered 31 runs in five innings.