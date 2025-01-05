NFL: Decoding Ravens RBs with most rushing TDs (single season)
What's the story
The Baltimore Ravens celebrated clinching the AFC North title with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, as Derrick Henry set a new single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a running back.
Alongside his historic milestone, Henry also shattered several league records, solidifying his status.
This article highlights the Ravens RBs with the most single-season rushing scores, showcasing the franchise's rich history of dominance.
#1
Derrick Henry - 16 TDs (2024)
As mentioned the Ravens RB is enjoying an extraordinary season setting both NFL and franchise records.
Meanwhile, his 16 rushing TDs across 17 games not only set the Ravens franchise record but it is also the highest-ever since 2003.
Additionally, Henry also became the first player in league history with multiple seasons of 1,800+ rushing yards and 15+ rushing scores.
#2
Jamal Lewis - 14 TDs (2003)
Jamal Lewis set the Ravens' single-season rushing TDs record back in 2003 with 14 of them in 16 games.
Notably, Lewis broke the record that was set in 1998 by Priest Holmes (7).
Additionally, Lewis was also the first Ravens RB to cross the 10 rushing TDs mark.
Meanwhile, Lewis also finished his 2003 season with 2,066 rushing yards.
#3
Gus Edwards - 13 TDs (2023)
Gus Edwards stands third on this list thanks to his incredible 2023 season when he recorded 13 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, Edwards managed this across 17 games and was also the closest to Lewis' 14 TDs record in the past 20 years.
Overall, Edwards finished the season with 810 rushing yards and an average of 15 including 180 receiving yards.
#4
Ray Rice - 12 TDs (2011)
Ray Rice takes up the fourth place on this list thanks to his 12 rushing scores in 2011.
Although he is tied with Willis McGahee (12), Rice edges past him on the back of his 1,364 yards (the third highest on this list).
Additionally, Rice finished his season with 85.3 rushing yards per game (16 games) including 704 receiving yards (most on this list).
#5
Willis McGahee - 12 TDs (2009)
As mentioned McGahee also had 12 TDs during the 2009 season rounding out the top five of this list.
Notably, he also was the third RB after Lewis and Le'Ron McClain to record 10 or more rushing scores in a single season.
Overall, McGahee finished his stellar 2009 season with 544 rushing yards from 109 attempts and 85 receiving yards from 15 receptions.