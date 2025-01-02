Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Steve Smith is on the brink of a significant milestone, needing just 38 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Smith is closing in on 10,000 Test runs (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith eyes this massive milestone in Test cricket: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:39 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Steve Smith will be aiming to make his presence felt in the upcoming 5th and final Test against India at the SCG, starting January 3. After a poor start in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith defied his critics with two centuries. He 101 in Brisbane and 140 in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test. And now, Smith is closing in on a massive Test milestone.

Smith is closing in on 10,000 Test runs

Smith enters the SCG Test with 9,962 runs at an average of 56.28. His is 38 runs shy of the 10,000-run mark. Smith could become the 15th player in Test cricket history with 10,000-plus runs. The 35-year-old is also set to become the 4th Aussie batter after Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174) and Steve Waugh (10.927) to register 10,000-plus Test runs.

Smith's brilliant show against India in Tests

Smith, who has scores worth 0, 17, 2, 101, 4, 140 and 13 in the ongoing series, owns a total of 2,319 runs against India at 61.02. He has slammed a staggering 11 hundreds against India (50s: 5).

Smith averages 70.60 at the SCG

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith averages a stellar 70.60 at the SCG with 4 tons and 7 fifties. He has 1,059 runs from 11 matches (17 innings). Smith can become the 2nd-highest scorer at SCG by surpassing Steve Waugh, David Boon, Greg Chappell, and Border.