Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma dropped as India elect to bat

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will end with the decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The fifth and final match is of utmost importance as Australia seek their first Test series win against India in 10 years. Notably, the hosts are currently 2-1 up heading into the SCG. Meanwhile, stand-in Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah has won the toss and elected to bat first. The big news is regular Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not in the Indian XI.

The SCG, one of the oldest venues in Test cricket, is famous for its spin-friendly pitches. Pacers also come in handy initially. One of the oldest venues in Test cricket, Sydney usually hosts the iconic 'New Year Test', which is played in the first week of January. The upcoming match will start at 5:00am IST and will be telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Fans can also stream it live on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia and India's historical face-offs in Test cricket

According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia and India have clashed 111 times in Test cricket. India have claimed 33 wins, with the Aussies winning 47 matches. 30 matches have been drawn, and one contest ended in a tie. On Australian soil, India have won 10 matches from 56 attempts, losing 32 and drawing 14. Meanwhile, India have played 13 test matches at the venue, winning one, losing five, and drawing seven.

Sydney match's impact on ICC World Test Championship

The result of the Sydney match will also affect the ICC World Test Championship. A win for Australia, who had beaten India in the 2023 WTC final, could book their place in the 2025 final. However, if the match ends in a draw, Australia's fate will depend on their performance against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India must win in Sydney to remain in the race.

Beau Webster makes his Test debut

Ahead of the crucial Sydney match, Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Mitchell Marsh has been dropped due to underperformance. Beau Webster has replaced Marsh, making his debut in the format. Despite concerns over Mitchell Starc's fitness, he has been included in the XI. Australia's Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

No Rohit in Indian XI

Bumrah, during the toss, mentioned that Rohit has "opted to rest" while talking about the veteran batter's absence from the Indian XI. Shubman Gill has come in his place. The inclusion of Prasidh Krishna in place of the injured Akash Deep is the only other change in the line-up. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

A forgettable series for Rohit

Notably, Rohit struggled to make a mark in BGT 2024-25 and contribute significantly to the team's efforts. After missing the series opener, Rohit joined the team for the second Test, but was unable to find his form. As per ESPNcricinfo, he managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in this series, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings).

India's track record at SCG

Meanwhile. India's only Test win at the SCG came in 1978 when they bowled Australia out for a mere 131 runs. However, their recent outings at the venue have ended in draws (2015, 2019, and 2021). SCG pitch curator Adam Lewis said the pitch would be heavily rolled before the fifth Test and the current hot weather in Sydney could open up cracks on the pitch as the game progresses.