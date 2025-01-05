What's the story

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left-handed batter hammered his third half-century of the season, guiding Punjab to a 167-run win against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek's 62-ball 51 powered Punjab to 338/9 in 50 overs. Puducherry were later bowled out for 171 in 34.4 overs.

Here are the key stats.