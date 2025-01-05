Abhishek Sharma slams his third fifty of 2024/25 VHT: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Abhishek Sharma continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The left-handed batter hammered his third half-century of the season, guiding Punjab to a 167-run win against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.
Abhishek's 62-ball 51 powered Punjab to 338/9 in 50 overs. Puducherry were later bowled out for 171 in 34.4 overs.
Here are the key stats.
Summary
A look at match summary
Punjab, who were off to a steady start, excelled in the middle overs. Abhishek, Anmolpreet Singh (60), Nehal Wadhera (57), Naman Dhir (55), and Anmol Malhotra (66) slammed fifties.
Meanwhile, Gaurav Yadav took four wickets for Puducherry.
Despite a shaky start, the Puducherry batters tried to build parternships. However, Aman Khan (52) was their top-scorer.
Arshdeep Singh and Raghu Sharma took four wickets each.
Information
A look at Abhishek's knock
Abhishek first shared a 35-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh. He then added 58 runs for the second wicket along with Anmolpreet Singh. The former departed before the 100-run mark for 51 off 62 balls. He smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes.
Stats
Third fifty of VHT 2024/25
As mentioned, this was Abhishek's third half-century of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The left-handed batter owns 448 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.00 this season. His tally includes a ton as well.
Overall, Abhishek now has 1,995 runs from 60 List A matches at an average of 35.62. He has 12 fifty-plus scores (four tons).
IPL
Abhishek to bolster SRH in IPL 2025
Abhishek's will continue to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, having been retained by the franchise for ₹14 crore.
He has played 63 matches in the IPL till now, scoring 1,377 runs at a strike rate of 155.24 and an average of 25.50. His batting record features seven half-centuries, 128 fours, and 73 sixes.
India
ODI debut loading for Abhishek?
With India captain Rohit Sharma not in the best of form, Abhishek could be a strong contender for the ICC Champions Trophy. But that cannot be confirmed at this stage.
His recent performances have definitely put him in the spotlight as a potential candidate for the opening spot in ODIs.
Abhishek has been India's mainstay opener in T20I cricket of late.