Steve Smith's SL tour in jeopardy with elbow injury: Details
What's the story
Australian cricketer Steve Smith's participation in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour remains uncertain, following an elbow injury.
The incident occurred during a Big Bash League match on Friday, where Smith was representing the Sydney Sixers.
The severity of his right elbow injury will be assessed after "further specialist input" later this week in Dubai, where he is scheduled to join the Test squad.
Leadership contingency
Travis Head could lead in Smith's absence
In case Smith is declared unfit for the tour, vice-captain Travis Head is likely to step up as captain.
This possible leadership change comes after Smith was chosen to fill in for Pat Cummins, who will stay in Australia with an ankle issue and the birth of his second child.
Nathan McSweeney's chances of rejoining the team could also increase if Smith is ruled out.
Recovery progress
Cummins to lead Australia in Champions Trophy
Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, Australia's regular Test skipper, is seeking specialist advice for his aggravated left ankle soreness.
The selectors will keep a close eye on his recovery before the Champions Trophy.
Despite his injury, Cummins has been picked to lead the Aussies in 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan next month, showing confidence in his return to form.
Information
Australia's squad for Sri Lanka series
Australia's squad: Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhneman, Sean Abbott, and Scott Boland.
Information
Smith has successfully led Australia in past
Smith is no stranger to leading Australia. He led them until the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018, which led to his ban from international and league cricket for a year. He took over the leadership role on an interim basis in December 2021, when Cummins was sidelined due to COVID-19.