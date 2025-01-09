What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has launched a scathing attack on national team coach Gautam Gambhir, calling him a "hypocrite."

The attack comes in the aftermath of India's dismal performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Tiwary believes Gambhir's actions don't match his words, and that's why he has been so harsh in his critique.

Here are the details.