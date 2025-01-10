Manoj Tiwary criticizes Indian team management over Ashwin's retirement
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has slammed the Indian team management, over their treatment of Ravichandran Ashwin during the Australian tour.
Speaking to PTI, Tiwary alleged that Ashwin was insulted, which led to his premature retirement from international cricket.
He also took head coach Gautam Gambhir to task for not living up to his words.
Questioning decisions
Tiwary questions team management's decision on spinners
Questioning the team management's decision to keep introducing new spinners in home conditions, Tiwary said they should have relied on an experienced player like Ashwin.
He said, "But when you have a player of Ashwin's caliber, what is the need for you to bring in Washington in the home series where Ashwin is there?"
This was in reference to Washington Sundar being preferred over Ashwin.
Retirement details
Ashwin's retirement and Tiwary's prediction of dressing room discord
Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having played just one match out of the first three.
Tiwary also predicted dressing room disagreements before the Australia tour even started.
He hinted at a disconnect between captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gambhir, which was evident from the widely reported dressing room leaks during the tour.
Accusations
Tiwary accuses Gambhir of taking undue credit for KKR's success
Tiwary also accused Gambhir of unfairly taking credit for KKR's IPL triumphs, as captain and mentor.
He said it was effective PR, not individual effort.
"Gambhir didn't guide KKR to the title single-handedly. We all performed as a unit," Tiwary said, highlighting the contributions of Jacques Kallis, Sunil Narine, and himself to KKR's success.
Haddin's perspective
Brad Haddin's insights on Ashwin's retirement
Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin hinted Ashwin's mid-series retirement was out of frustration of not being picked in the playing 11.
Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, Haddin said, "I think he sees himself as the number one spinner. His record is elite, and he just went, 'You know what I am not sitting on the bench.'"
This is in line with Tiwary's earlier criticism of team management's decisions regarding spinners.