Jannik Sinner completes 20 wins at Australian Open, reaches semi-final
What's the story
World number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final after beating Alex de Minaur on Rod Laver Arena.
The top seed claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win in the men's singles quarter-final that ran for nearly two hours.
Sinner, the defending champion, has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the third time.
Here are the key stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Sinner won a total of 86 points and 27 winners throughout the match. Both players smashed two aces.
The Italian had a win percentage of 84 and 81 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won six of his 10 break points and nine of his 13 net points.
Meanwhile, Sinner registered fewer unforced errors (19) than de Minaur (26).
Milestone
Sinner's 20th win at AO
Sinner has raced to a 66-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
As mentioned, the Italian star also completed 20 wins at the Australian Open (20-4).
Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.
Notably, the two-time Grand Slam winner, enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at majors last year.
Information
Sinner claims his 10th win over de Minaur
Sinner maintains his perfect record against de Minaur on the ATP Tour. He won his 10th match on the trot without losing to the Australian. Notably, Sinner defeated de Minaur thrice in 2024, all in straight sets.
Record
Sinner youngest to attain this feat
As per Opta, Sinner (23y 159d) has become the youngest man to reach successive singles semi-finals at the Australian Open since Rafael Nadal (2008-09).
Notably, Sinner became the second Italian man in the Open Era to win a singles Grand Slam at the 2024 Australian Open. He was also the first new Australian Open men's singles champion since Stan Wawrinka in 2014.