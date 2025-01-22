What's the story

World number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final after beating Alex de Minaur on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win in the men's singles quarter-final that ran for nearly two hours.

Sinner, the defending champion, has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the third time.

Here are the key stats.