What's the story

Star tennis player Elena Rybakina has registered her 50th Grand Slam match win at the Australian Open.

She easily brushed aside her second-round opponent Iva Jovic on Thursday (January 16).

The 2022 Wimbledon champion took only 80 minutes to register a comprehensive victory over Jovic with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-3.

This win has paved the way for a third-round clash against Dayana Yastremska.