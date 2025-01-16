Australian Open: Elena Rybakina secures 50th Grand Slam victory
What's the story
Star tennis player Elena Rybakina has registered her 50th Grand Slam match win at the Australian Open.
She easily brushed aside her second-round opponent Iva Jovic on Thursday (January 16).
The 2022 Wimbledon champion took only 80 minutes to register a comprehensive victory over Jovic with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-3.
This win has paved the way for a third-round clash against Dayana Yastremska.
Stats
A look at match stats
Rybakina won a total of 73 points and 29 winners throughout the match. She fired as many as four aces.
The Kazakhstani star had a win percentage of 73 and 52 in the first and second serves, respectively. She registered five double-faults compared to Jovic's two.
However, Jovic recorded fewer unforced errors (18) than Rybakina (23).
Elite membership
Rybakina joins elite group with 50th Grand Slam win
Rybakina's 50th Grand Slam win puts her in an elite club of players who have completed this half-century since since 2020. The list includes Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Jabeur.
Rybakina has now won 13 matches at the Australian Open, equaling her tally at the French Open. Her most match-wins are at Wimbledon (19-3).
Future matches
Rybakina set to face Yastermska
Rybakina's next opponent Yastremska also enjoyed a successful run in the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic 6-0, 6-1.
Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and eighth seed Emma Navarro also registered victories in the Australian Open. The two will meet in the third round.
Navarro has played 30 three-set matches at WTA level since the start of the 2024 season, more than any other player during this period.