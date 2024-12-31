Summarize Simplifying... In short Aryna Sabalenka, the WTA world number one, kicked off the season with a strong win at the Brisbane International.

Aryna Sabalenka commences season with dominant victory at Brisbane International

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story World number one tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, has begun her season on a high note, crushing Renata Zarazua at the Brisbane International on December 31. The match lasted a mere 63 minutes and ended in a 6-4, 6-0 triumph for Sabalenka. This win sends her into a third-round showdown against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. In January, Sabalenka will aim to defend her Australian Open title for the second time.

Sabalenka's career high and upcoming challenges

This season mark a huge milestone for Sabalenka as she starts as the WTA world number one for the first time in her career. She climbed atop the WTA Rankings after claiming the US Open honor in September. Looking forward, Sabalenka will vie for her third consecutive Australian Open honor in January, an event she has dominated in the past few years.

Sabalenka's mindset and hunger for victory

Despite the pressure that comes with her top ranking, Sabalenka remains unfazed. She said, "I have to say I'm past that stage of being under pressure." She added, "When you're in the top five, you're always kind of under pressure with the ranking points and all of the title defenses so I prefer to just focus on myself." Her thirst for victory is evident as she expressed her constant hunger for titles and wins.

Incredible stats of Sabalenka, WTA Player of the Year

Earlier this month, Sabalenka was named the WTA Player of the Year 2024. Sabalenka's glorious year started with her defending the Australian Open honor in January. She then won the US Open title in September, her third at Grand Slams. The Belarusian star also dethroned Iga Swiatek to take the number one spot in the WTA Rankings. Her record for the season reads 56-14, with nearly $10 million in prize money. Overall, Sabalenka won four singles titles in 2024.