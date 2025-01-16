Australian Open: Danielle Collins faces crowd's wrath after defeating Aiava
What's the story
Former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins won a fiery second-round clash against Australia's Destanee Aiava on January 16.
The battle that ran for two hours and 25 minutes was held on Melbourne's Kia Arena.
Collins, who was nursing a toe injury, managed to win 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 against her opponent. However, her remarks and gestures toward the crowd made headlines.
Tense victory
Collins's controversial celebration sparks crowd backlash
The match was marred by a tense raport between Collins and the Australian crowd, who often cheered her mistakes and double faults.
After her victory, Collins had a controversial celebration for the crowd with sarcastic gestures and remarks.
The American player's reaction resulted in an outpour of boos from the audience.
Interview disruption
Collins's post-match interview interrupted by jeering crowd
Despite the tense atmosphere, the organizers went ahead with the customary post-match interview.
However, Collins could barely speak before the crowd resumed their jeering.
She was able to regain control of the situation by taking the presenter's microphone and continuing her speech.
In a sarcastic tone, she thanked everyone and said she loved them at the end of her interview.
Information
A look at the match stats
The hard-fought clash saw Collins dole out six aces compared to her opponent's five. However, Collins committed 12 double faults with her opponent committing three. Collins had a 79% win on the 1st serve. She also converted 4/13 break points.
Career progression
Collins advances to third round
Collins is no stranger to being the underdog in Melbourne, having faced Ashleigh Barty, the former champion, in the 2022 Australian Open final. She now has a win-loss record of 18-6 at the year's first Grand Slam.
The 31-year-old was supposed to announce retirement at the end of 2024. However, she continued to play amid fertility issues owing to endometriosis.
Upcoming match
Collins to face Madison Keys in next round
In the third round of the Australian Open, Collins will face fellow American and 19th seed Madison Keys.
Meanwhile, Aiava will return home with $200,000 and priceless experience from her match against Collins.
The 24-year-old had qualified before clinching her maiden main-draw win at a Grand Slam on Monday.