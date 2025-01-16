What's the story

Former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins won a fiery second-round clash against Australia's Destanee Aiava on January 16.

The battle that ran for two hours and 25 minutes was held on Melbourne's Kia Arena.

Collins, who was nursing a toe injury, managed to win 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 against her opponent. However, her remarks and gestures toward the crowd made headlines.