Will injured Naomi Osaka feature in 2025 Australian Open?
What's the story
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of 2024/25 the Auckland Classic final with an abdominal injury.
The setback comes just days ahead of the impending Australian Open, where she is scheduled to play.
The Japanese tennis star was up against Denmark's Clara Tauson in what was her first WTA final in three years. However, she called for medical assistance after winning the first set 6-4.
Notably, Osaka is expected to play the Australian Open, starting January 15.
Withdrawal details
Osaka's sudden retirement from the match surprised everyone as she showed no signs of discomfort during the 35-minute first set.
She exhibited her prowess with powerful groundstrokes that broke Tauson (Games 3 and 5).
However, during a changeover, Osaka took a medical timeout and did a few stretches before speaking to a trainer and retiring the match in Tauson's favor.
Injury confirmation
Osaka's injury confirmed by WTA
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed that Osaka had to retire due to an abdominal injury.
Although she didn't give specific details about her condition during a brief courtside interview, she did thank everyone for the support she received in Auckland.
"I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here," said Osaka.
Career trajectory
Osaka was eyeing her first title since claiming one at the 2021 Australian Open. She returned to the sport a year ago after the birth of her first child in mid-2023.
In October 2024, Osaka ended her season early due to her back injury.
Besides, the Japanese star is optimistic about her performance at the upcoming Australian Open where she has won two titles in the past.