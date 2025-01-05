What's the story

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of 2024/25 the Auckland Classic final with an abdominal injury.

The setback comes just days ahead of the impending Australian Open, where she is scheduled to play.

The Japanese tennis star was up against Denmark's Clara Tauson in what was her first WTA final in three years. However, she called for medical assistance after winning the first set 6-4.

Notably, Osaka is expected to play the Australian Open, starting January 15.