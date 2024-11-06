Summarize Simplifying... In short In her WTA Finals debut, Zheng Qinwen has made it to the semi-finals, marking her rising dominance in the sport.

She's the youngest player to reach this stage since Petra Kvitova in 2011 and the first Chinese player to claim multiple top 10 wins at a single event since Li Na in 2013.

Zheng Qinwen beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-1

Zheng Qinwen secures semi-final spot in WTA Finals debut

What's the story 22-year-old Chinese tennis sensation and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen has made it to the semi-finals of the WTA Finals. This is her first appearance at the tournament. Zheng crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory. The win is a career milestone for Zheng as she becomes only the second Chinese woman to reach this stage of the competition after Li Na in 2013.

Zheng reflects on her journey to semi-finals

Despite being drawn in a tough group in the tournament, Zheng kept her spirits high. "I didn't know what would happen when I came here," she admitted. "I just told myself to enjoy it, especially because I am in a really difficult group." Her path to the semi-finals included two wins and one loss to Aryna Sabalenka, who had already clinched the year-end world number one ranking before this match.

Zheng's performance highlights her rising dominance

Zheng's victory over Paolini was characterized by her powerful forehand and solid serve. She hit 24 winners and 12 aces in the 67-minute match, overpowering Paolini who struggled to match her intensity. Notably, this win also marks the first time Zheng has defeated two top-10 players at the same tournament, having previously beaten world number five Elena Rybakina in three sets earlier this week.

Zheng's impressive track record and future prospects

Since her Olympic triumph in Paris, Zheng has won titles in Palermo and Tokyo, made it to the US Open quarter-finals, and was a finalist at the Wuhan Open. In her WTA Finals debut, she became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011. "It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court after her victory over Paolini.

Unique feats attained by Zheng

As per Opta, Zheng is the first Chinese player to claim multiple WTA top 10 wins at a single event since Li Na at the WTA Finals in 2013 (four - Petra Kvitova, Jelena Jankovic, Sara Errani and Victoria Azarenka). Since the event's inauguration in 1972, Zheng is now only the third player representing an Asian country to reach the semi-final at the WTA Finals, after Kimiko Date (1994) and Li Na (2013).