Ranji Trophy: Rahane provides update on Rohit Sharma's form
What's the story
Mumbai's Ranji team captain Ajinkya Rahane has provided an update on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of his Ranji Trophy return.
Meanwhile, it is a big occasion as it will be Sharma's first appearance in the domestic red-ball tournament in a decade.
The decision to play was swayed by the Board of Cricket Control in India's (BCCI) order asking all players to play domestic matches.
Training update
Rahane comments on Sharma's form in training
Speaking to Times of India, Rahane also commented on Sharma's performance in the nets.
He said, "Rohit Sharma has been looking good in the nets over the last two days."
Additionally, this comes as a positive sign for fans and teammates alike, considering Sharma's recent struggles with his form especially in the longest format of the game.
Anticipation builds
Sharma's return to domestic cricket stirs excitement
Sharma's return to the domestic circuit has sent fans and officials into a frenzy.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has increased the seating capacity at the BKC stadium from 100 to 500, hoping to see him play.
This clearly shows how much everyone is looking forward to Sharma's comeback game against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.
Participation confirmed
Sharma's commitment to Ranji Trophy
Earlier, Sharma had confirmed his participation in the Ranji Trophy at a press conference announcing India's squads for a three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, when asked if he would play in the next Ranji Trophy match, Sharma replied in the affirmative.
Additionally, he acknowledged that cricketers often miss domestic cricket due to their busy schedules with the national team but emphasized that "if there is time, you have to play domestic cricket."
Stats
A look at Rohit Sharma's first-class cricket stats
The Indian Test and ODI team captain has an impressive FC cricket stat sheet.
Sharma has featured in 128 FC matches playing in 207 innings while amassing 9,287 runs at an average of 49.39.
Additionally, he also owns 29 tons and 38 fifties while also smashing 1,072 boundaries at a strike rate of 61.19.
Also, he boasts a high score of 309*.