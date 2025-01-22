Shami eyes major bowling record in T20I series against England
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is on the cusp of a major milestone as he gears up for his comeback in the upcoming T20I series against England.
The series will kick off on January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Shami is only two wickets away from becoming the fourth Indian pacer to take 450 or more wickets in international cricket, a feat achieved by Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), and Javagal Srinath (551).
Career overview
Shami's impressive international career and upcoming milestone
Since his 2013 debut, Shami has featured in 188 international matches and picked up 448 wickets at an economy of 4.12.
The phenomenal record puts him on the verge of joining the elite club of Indian pacers with over 450 international wickets.
The upcoming T20I series against England gives Shami a chance to achieve the feat and etch his name alongside cricketing greats like Kapil, Zaheer, and Javagal.
Comeback story
Shami opens up about his challenging journey
In a video shared by BCCI on social media, Shami opened up about the difficulties he faced during his time away from the Indian team.
He said that these challenges have made him mentally stronger.
"It is difficult for any player to get injured after being in full flow, go to the NCA for rehabilitation and then make a comeback," Shami said.
Game ahead
Shami's last appearance and future prospects
Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The upcoming T20I series against England will be his return to international cricket after a long break of over a year.
This series allows Shami not just to make a strong return but also to achieve a personal milestone of 450 international wickets and join an elite company of Indian pacers.