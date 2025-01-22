What's the story

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is on the cusp of a major milestone as he gears up for his comeback in the upcoming T20I series against England.

The series will kick off on January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Shami is only two wickets away from becoming the fourth Indian pacer to take 450 or more wickets in international cricket, a feat achieved by Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), and Javagal Srinath (551).