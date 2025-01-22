Alex Hartley feels 'ostracized' by England team over fitness remarks
What's the story
Former England women's team spinner and current sports commentator Alex Hartley has opened up about feeling ostracized by the England women's cricket team amid the ongoing Women's Ashes.
Hartley opened up about the feeling of being left out in an interview on BBC's TMS podcast.
Hartley said some of her ex-teammates, including Sophie Ecclestone, have been avoiding her since she publicly slammed the team's fitness levels after their early T20 World Cup exit last year.
Constructive criticism
Hartley's criticism aimed at improving team performance
Hartley clarified that her criticism wasn't meant to hurt anyone but to push the team to do better.
She said, "The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia."
Hartley further added that she was disappointed to be ignored by the England team since she made these comments.
Performance debate
England's performance in Women's Ashes sparks debate
The England women's cricket team's dismal performance in the ongoing Women's Ashes has only fueled the debate around Hartley's comments.
The team has lost four matches in a row, losing the Ashes series early on.
However, the streak of defeats, characterized by dropped catches and missed opportunities, is reminiscent of their disappointing outing at the T20 World Cup last year.
Fitness debate
Hartley's fitness remarks ignite debate on player preparedness
Hartley's comments about the team's fitness have reignited discussions on player preparedness and its impact on England's performances in high-stakes matches.
Although some players may feel hurt by the critique, her comments have highlighted a broader issue that many believe needs addressing if England is to reclaim its competitive edge.
Meanwhile, although England have lost the Ashes series early on, they would still want to make a comeback and get back to winning ways.