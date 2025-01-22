What's the story

Former England women's team spinner and current sports commentator Alex Hartley has opened up about feeling ostracized by the England women's cricket team amid the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Hartley opened up about the feeling of being left out in an interview on BBC's TMS podcast.

Hartley said some of her ex-teammates, including Sophie Ecclestone, have been avoiding her since she publicly slammed the team's fitness levels after their early T20 World Cup exit last year.