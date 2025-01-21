Harbhajan backs star Indian duo to shine in Champions Trophy
What's the story
India is gearing up for Champions Trophy 2025, starting their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the team would hope to bounce back from its non-qualification for the World Test Championship 2025 final and clinch an ICC Trophy.
Additionally, a win in this tournament would see India surpass Australia as the most successful team in the tournament's history.
While expectations are high from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has backed two other players to deliver.
Player endorsement
Harbhajan shows confidence in Kohli and Sharma
In a chat with The Times of India, Harbhajan Singh backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to shine in the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Despite their poor form of late, he emphasized their stellar show in previous ICC tournaments such as the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.
"A great player knows how to make a comeback," Harbhajan said, adding that "Virat and Rohit are players of immense stature."
Comeback prediction
Harbhajan's faith in Kohli and Sharma's resilience
Further, Harbhajan reiterated his faith in Kohli and Sharma, stating they know how to bounce back from tough times.
He was confident that these two will take India to the Champions Trophy 2025.
"Rohit, Virat, Shami, and Bumrah are match-winners. Every player faces tough phases, but these big players know how to bounce back," he said.
Tournament schedule
India's squad and upcoming matches for Champions Trophy
India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 features names like Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah etc.
The team will take on Bangladesh in their first match of the tournament with India playing all their group-stage matches at the Dubai International Stadium.
Additionally, a high-stakes match against Pakistan is slated for February 23 in Dubai.
Stats
Breakdown of Rohit and Virat's ODI stats
India's Test and ODI captain Rohit has played 265 ODIs and has amassed 10,866 runs at an average of 49.16.
Additionally, he also boasts a strike rate of 92.43 with 31 tons and 57 fifties, with his highest score being 264.
Meanwhile, Kohli owns 13,906 runs across 295 ODI matches at an average of 58.18 while striking at 93.54. He also boasts 50 tons and 72 fifties with a highest score of 183.