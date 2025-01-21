What's the story

India is gearing up for Champions Trophy 2025, starting their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the team would hope to bounce back from its non-qualification for the World Test Championship 2025 final and clinch an ICC Trophy.

Additionally, a win in this tournament would see India surpass Australia as the most successful team in the tournament's history.

While expectations are high from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has backed two other players to deliver.