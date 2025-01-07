14,000 runs, 300 matches: Virat Kohli eyes these ODI milestones
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli would look to recover from his rough patch following what was a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy for him.
Besides a century in Perth, Kohli couldn't weave his magic with the bat.
The 36-year-old would now feature in the three-match ODI series against England at home ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.
Kohli eyes several milestones in the 50-over format.
14,000 runs
Kohli eyes 14,000 ODI runs
Kohli is currently the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, with 13,906 runs at an incredible average of 58.18.
He is set to become the third player with 14,000 ODI runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.
Tendulkar, the greatest-ever batter, bid adieu to the 50-over format with a staggering 18,426 runs. And Lankan great Sangakkara racked up 14,234 runs in his 15-year ODI career.
Information
Kohli likely to surpass these legends
It is worth noting that Kohli would easily become the fastest to 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has featured in 295 matches (283 innings) so far. The Indian batter is miles ahead of Tendulkar (350 innings) and Sangakkara (378 innings).
International runs
Will Kohli get past Ricky Ponting?
During the impending ODI leg, Kohli could surpass Ricky Ponting's tally of 27,483 international runs.
Kohli presently owns 27,324 runs from 543 internationals at an average of 52.34. His tally includes 81 tons.
Besides Ponting, the Indian batter is also behind Tendulkar (34,357) and Sangakkara (28,016) in terms of runs across formats.
Kohli could also touch the 28,000-run mark during the Champions Trophy.
Records
Other notable records Kohli can set
Kohli can extend his ODI batting average to 60. No other batter, with a minimum of 50 matches has a better average than Kohli (58.18).
Kohli could become the seventh Indian with 300 appearances in the 50-over format. He requires five more matches for the same.
Kohli (152) could also surpass Mohammad Azharuddin (156) to become the Indian player with most ODI catches.