What's the story

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli would look to recover from his rough patch following what was a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy for him.

Besides a century in Perth, Kohli couldn't weave his magic with the bat.

The 36-year-old would now feature in the three-match ODI series against England at home ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.

Kohli eyes several milestones in the 50-over format.