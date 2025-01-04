What's the story

India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, ran riot on the second day in the ongoing fifth and final Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The duo made the most of a green pitch with plenty of seam movement to trouble the Australian batters.

Prasidh Krishna joined the party later as the Aussies were folded for 181 while responding to India's first innings score of 185/10.