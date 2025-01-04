SCG Test: Australia folded for 181, India earn narrow lead
What's the story
India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, ran riot on the second day in the ongoing fifth and final Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The duo made the most of a green pitch with plenty of seam movement to trouble the Australian batters.
Prasidh Krishna joined the party later as the Aussies were folded for 181 while responding to India's first innings score of 185/10.
Bowling brilliance
Bumrah and Siraj's bowling prowess stuns Australia
Despite Sam Konstas's aggressive approach against Bumrah, the Indian bowler kept his cool.
His skillful bowling outside off stump from a good length, saw Konstas edging one to gully.
In the same over, Siraj dismissed Travis Head who nicked one to the slip cordon.
This left Australia in a precarious position at 39/4 within the first hour of play.
Notably, the hosts resumed the day at 9/1.
Resistance
Smith and Webster resist India's bowling attack
On his home ground, Steve Smith weathered the storm from India's bowlers. He skillfully navigated Prasidh Krishna's inconsistent lengths to score crucial boundaries.
Debutant Beau Webster proved to be a reliable partner for Smith as they countered India's change-up bowling options.
The pair added 57 runs for the fifth wicket, providing some respite for Australia in an otherwise challenging session.
Continued dominance
India's bowling attack continues to dominate
India's bowling attack maintained its supremacy as the morning session progressed.
Prasidh got the better of Smith (33) just when he was approaching the 10,000 Test runs milestone.
This wicket gave India a massive boost, having already taken four wickets while Australia had only scored 92 runs in total.
At lunch, Australia were reeling at 101/5.
Webster
Fifty for Webster
After Smith's departure, Webster then added another 41 runs with Alex Carey (21), consolidating Australia's position in the contest.
In the process, the debutant also completed a fine fifty. Meanwhile, India ran through the lower order as the Aussies went from 162/6 to 181/10.
Webster, who made 57, went down as the ninth batter.
Bumrah
Injury scare for Bumrah
It must be noted that Bumrah unexpectedly left the field on the second day.
After taking Marnus Labuschagne's wicket in the morning session and bowling seven overs overall in the day, Bumrah didn't return post-lunch.
He had earlier trapped Usman Khawaja on the final ball of Day 1.
Later, Bumrah was seen leaving the stadium in his training gear with support staff, adding to the speculation about his fitness.
Webster
Debut fifty for Webster
Webster departed for 57 off 105 balls as he smoked five boundaries. Prasidh trapped him.
The all-rounder was 31 years and 33 days old at the time of his debut.
Adam Voges (35y 242d) and Aaron Finch (31y 324d) are the only older Aussies to score a debut Test fifty since 2000.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 25th fifty in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 5,354 runs across 94 matches at an average of 37-plus.
Bowlers
How did the bowlers fare?
Pacers Siraj (3/51) and Prasidh (3/42) claimed three wickets apiece as they bowled 16 and 15 overs, respectively.
Bumrah, who took the first two wickets, finished with 2/33 across 10 overs.
Nitish Reddy took two vital wickets toward the end. He finished with 2/32 across seven overs.
While Washington Sundar did not roll his arm over, Ravindra Jadeja delivered three wicket-less overs.