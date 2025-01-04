Bowlers with most wickets in a single BGT edition
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the prestigious cricket series between India and Australia, has seen some of the most thrilling performances since its inception in 1996.
Named after two cricketing legends- India's Sunil Gavaskar and Australia's Allan Border- the series has seen bowlers from both nations playing a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the matches.
Here are the top five bowlers with most wickets in a single edition of the trophy.
#5
Ben Hilfenhaus - 27 wickets
Former Australian pacer Ben Hilfenhaus takes the fifth spot on this list with his brilliant show in the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
He took 27 wickets across four games at an amazing average of just 17.22. The tally also includes a couple of five-wicket hauls.
This brilliant show was instrumental in Australia's clean sweep over India in that four-match series.
#4
Anil Kumble - 27 wickets
Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble also took 27 wickets in the 2004 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, equalling Hilfenhaus's record but with a marginally higher average of 25.37.
His best bowling figures came in Chennai, where he had taken seven wickets for just 48 runs.
Overall, he claimed three fifers across eight innings. However, despite his efforts, Australia won the series 2-1.
#3
Ravichandran Ashwin - 29 wickets
One of the most successful spinners of the 21st century, Ravichandran Ashwin, took a phenomenal 29 wickets in just four matches in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.
His average was an impressive 20.1 (5W: 4).
This achievement contributed significantly to India's historic 4-0 whitewash over Australia for the first time in their Test history.
His best bowling figures came in the first Test in Chennai, where he took seven wickets for 103 runs.
#1
Harbhajan Singh - 32 wickets
Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who tormented several Aussie batters, tops the list.
In the 2001 series at gime, he took an astounding 32 wickets in just three matches at an average of just 17.03.
Harbhajan claimed four fifers. This feat played a pivotal role in India's 2-1 victory in that three-match series.
He also became the first Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick in this series.
#1
Jasprit Bumrah - 32 wickets
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah now shares the top spot with Harbhajan thanks to his record-breaking performance in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He has picked up an incredible 33 wickets from nine innings at an average of just 13.06, spearheading the Indian bowling attack through the series.
This includes as many as three five-wicket hauls. Notably, Bumrah can enhance his tally in the fourth innings of the final Test in Sydney.