The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the prestigious cricket series between India and Australia, has seen some of the most thrilling performances since its inception in 1996.

Named after two cricketing legends- India's Sunil Gavaskar and Australia's Allan Border- the series has seen bowlers from both nations playing a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the matches.

Here are the top five bowlers with most wickets in a single edition of the trophy.