BCCI wants KL Rahul to feature in England ODIs: Report
What's the story
In a change of plans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has overturned its earlier decision to rest KL Rahul till the Champions Trophy.
Instead, it has asked him to play the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, as per the Times of India.
The move is aimed at giving Rahul match practice ahead of the big tournament.
Role clarification
Rahul's role in ODIs and rest period
Rahul, who is India's premier wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs, was supposed to rest for the entire white-ball series against England.
A source close to the development revealed, "The selectors initially decided to rest Rahul from the entire white-ball series against England at home."
However, the BCCI has since changed its mind.
Although he hasn't been in India's T20I side of late, Rahul remains a consistent run-scorer for the team in ODIs.
Performance review
Rahul's performance and rest period
After a strenuous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he played all five Tests, Rahul opted out of the Karnataka squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts.
The decision was taken to give him some time for recovery.
There were speculations that Rahul would be rested during the white-ball series against England, like other key players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Strategy shift
BCCI's revised decision for Champions Trophy preparation
Contrary to earlier speculations, the BCCI has now decided that Rahul will play in the ODIs against England. This strategy is aimed at ensuring he gets enough match practice before the Champions Trophy 2025.
A source close to these developments confirmed that "BCCI has asked Rahul to be available for the three-match ODI series against England."
The series will begin on February 6, making for a crucial warm-up for the upcoming major event.